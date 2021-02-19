Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The three winning composers debut their commissioned works, spanning chamber ensembles to electronic.

Feb. 19, 2021  
National Sawdust Announces The Hildegard Commission Concert

Featuring the world premieres of three commissioned composers, Flannery Cunningham, Jimena Maldonado, and Sonja Mutić, this concert celebrates the composers of the Hildegard Commission; National Sawdust's competition to support women, trans, and non-binary composers in the early stages of their careers.

The three winners of the Hildegard Commission each receive a $7,000 commission, mentorship with leading composers, a professional performance and recording. Out of 130 international submissions, three composers were chosen as winners and five were chosen as finalists.

After receiving mentorship from the judges of the Hildegard Commission - Paola Prestini, Composer, Co-Founder and Artistic Director at National Sawdust; composer and vocalist Joan La Barbara; composer and sound artist Gavilán Rayna Russom; and composer and multi-instrumentalist Angélica Negrón - the three winning composers debut their commissioned works, spanning chamber ensembles to electronic, all performed by the National Sawdust Ensemble.

The performance will also include music from the five finalists: Ananda L. Costa, Amanda Feery, Lauren Siess, Alicia Jane Turner, and Tan Yuting. The Hildegard Commission is made possible by the Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation.

The Hildegard Commission Concert has its streaming premiere on Thursday, March 11 at 6PM EST as part of National Sawdust's Digital Discovery Festival.


