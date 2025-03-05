Music At Co-Cath to Present EL ORATIO PAHNHISPANICO: A Musical Tribute To The Immigrant Experience

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



At a time when the immigrant experience is at the heart of national conversations, Music at Co-Cath will present El Oratorio Panhispánico, a powerful musical work that celebrates the resilience, faith, and cultural richness of Hispanic immigrant communities. This immersive oratorio, composed by Alejandro Zuleta and directed by Malena Dayen, returns after a critically acclaimed premiere to offer a deeply moving performance that honors the shared stories of migration, belonging, and heritage.

Performances will take place on April 3, 5, 10, and 11, 2025, at 7:30 PM at the Co-Cathedral of Saint Joseph, 856 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY. Admission is free, with donations encouraged to support the mission of Music at Co-Cath.

Sung entirely in Spanish, El Oratorio Panhispánico blends contemporary classical music with the vibrant rhythms of Latin America, reflecting the diverse voices that shape our communities. Through a fusion of music and multimedia storytelling, this production transcends borders, weaving together sacred and folkloric traditions to give voice to the dreams, journeys, struggles, and triumphs of those who seek a new life in a new land.

"In a moment when the immigrant experience is so central to our national consciousness, this work reminds us of the common threads that unite us all-hope, perseverance, and the longing for home," said Dr. Alejandro Zuleta. "Through El Oratorio Panhispánico, we celebrate the extraordinary strength of those who have crossed borders and carried their culture with them, enriching the fabric of our society."

We are proud to collaborate with the wonderful team of artists listed below! The MACC Ensemble: Sopranos: Charlotte Bagwell, Cristina María Castro, Lindsey Chinn; Altos: Camila Maric, Rachel Ohnsman, Alexa Rosenberg; Tenors: Daveed Buzaglo, Santiago Gutiérrez, Markos Simopoulos; Basses: Reever Julian, Jonathan Mildner, John Verkuillen

Orchestra: Isabel Serrano (flute), Andres Ayola (oboe), Alina Eckersly (French horn), Miguel Posadas (bassoon), Horacio Martinez (guitar), Yahir Montes (guitar), Jonathan Luik (double bass) Jonathan Gomez (percussion), Fernando Garcia (percussion)

Creative Team: Alejandro Zuleta (composer and conductor), Malena Dayen (stage director), Romina Gurian (stage manager), Sangmin Chae (projection designer), Ari Kim (lighting designer), Leah Levine (visual artist), Ana Margarida Feijão (Costume Designer), Ryan Dodge (collaborative pianist), Eleanora Morrison, Morrison Creative (creative consultant), Natalia Ramos, The Why Collective (graphic designer)

Event Details:

What: El Oratorio Panhispánico - A multimedia oratorio composed by Alejandro Zuleta and directed by Malena Dayen

When: April 3, 5, 10, and 11, 2025, at 7:30 PM

Where: Co-Cathedral of Saint Joseph, 856 Pacific St, Brooklyn, NY 11238

Tickets: Reserve free tickets at maccbrooklyn.org. Donations are welcome to support the organization's mission.

