Magloire's New Chamber Ballet Comes to Mark Morris Center

Miro Magloire presents his New Chamber Ballet in a repeat of his 2023 "Well," inspired by the compositions of contemporary composer Anthony Cheung, April 25 & 26 at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn.

Magloire, a champion of new music, has found Cheng's score "a perpetually renewing rhythmic imagination, with scintillating harmonies that evoke the reflection of light in water". The title "Well" also brings to mind those who come to nourish themselves; dance and music springing forth to feed the sense of humanity.

ANTHONY CHEUNG, composer

The composer/pianist, a native of San Francisco, writes music that explores the senses, a wide palette of instrumental play and affect, improvisational traditions, reimagined musical artifacts, and multiple layers of textual meaning. His music has been commissioned and performed by the New York Philharmonic, Frankfurt Radio Symphony, Orchestra Philharmonique de Radio France, Ensemble modern, and many others.

Lauren Conroy, violin

Violinist and arts administrator Lauren Conroy is a New York City-based musician who is passionate about performing, programming, and producing contemporary music in dynamic, multidisciplinary contexts. An avid performer of new music, she is a member of the BlackBox Ensemble and a co-founder of the Magpie Duo. Lauren has co-produced and performed on several multidisciplinary projects including Juilliard's Future Stages and NYC Ballet's Choreographic Institute. She is currently the co-director of composer Hannah Ishizai's chamber opera titled Tsuru no Ongaeshi, which will premiere in Fall 2025.

Lauren has been invited to several festivals and residencies including Toronto Summer Music Fellowship, Lucerne Festival Contemporary Orchestra, Norfolk New Music Workshop, Bowdoin International Music Festival Fellowship, Avaloch Farm Music Institute, and The Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity. Lauren is a graduate of The Juilliard School where she completed her Master of Music and was the Departmental Assistant at The Juilliard School's Center for Innovation in the Arts. After graduating from Juilliard, she then attended NYU and completed her Master of Arts in Contemporary Musical Arts Performance and Administration as a Koppenaal Scholar. At NYU, she was granted the Dean's Award for Summer Research where she was a resident scholar at The John Cage Trust at Bard College culminating in a multidisciplinary performance project at the NYU Blackbox Theater.

Lauren previously attended Indiana University studying with Simin Ganatra and graduated from the Hutton Honors College and Jacobs School of Music with a Bachelor of Music Degree in Violin Performance. She also completed a minor in Political and Civic Engagement and a certificate in Performing Arts Entrepreneurship.

MATTHEW SCHULTHEIS, piano

An accomplished pianist dedicated to performing new music, Matthew has frequently premiered his own works throughout his time as a student, in addition to giving recitals of music in the standard repertoire. He formed Magpie Duo with violinist Lauren Conroy in 2023; together they have performed recitals of 20th and 21st century music at venues in New York and Chicago. He has also appeared with the Juilliard Dance Division and Juilliard Percussion Ensemble in large-scale works by Philip Glass and Charles Wuorinen. He was a member and frequent featured soloist of the Indiana University New Music Ensemble from 2016–2019; as a soloist with that ensemble, he performed György Ligeti's Piano Concerto in spring 2018.

Born in the Washington, D.C. area and based in New York City, Matthew is also a composer and conductor. He is a C. V. Starr Doctoral Fellow at The Juilliard School, having completed his master's degree there in 2022. He has studied with Matthias Pintscher since 2020. He earned his BM in composition, additionally studying piano full-time, at the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music. Matthew's music has received three consecutive BMI Student Composer Awards and additional honors from ASCAP, the Society of Composers, Inc., the Music Teachers National Association, and the IU composition department. Both of his works for orchestra, Columbia, In Old Age (2020) and Governing Forces (2023), received awards from Juilliard.

