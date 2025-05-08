MODEST MALE EXPOSURE 2: I DREAM OF GENES Part Of DOUBLE FEATURE At Brooklyn's Lucky 13 Saloon

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A pair of "wild cards" of independent comedy comes to the live music venue Lucky 13 Saloon on Monday, May 19th. The Brooklyn rock palace will be showing a double feature of Jed Ryan's MODEST MALE EXPOSURE 2: I DREAM OF GENES and Adrian Esposito's SPECIAL NEEDS REVOLT!

MODEST MALE EXPOSURE 2: I DREAM OF GENES was produced, written, and directed by entertainment writer/photographer Jed Ryan, who has written hundreds of theater and cabaret reviews on his online magazine Lavender After Dark. The indie comedy is Ryan's filmmaking debut. The movie is based on characters created by NYC/Jersey City drag star Lady Clover Honey (WHEN JOEY MARRIED BOBBY).

The movie stars Jed Ryan as 40-something, never-married sports journalist Sam Derrick. As captain of the Concrete Jungle Gym Rats Rugby Football Club, Sam is determined to continue his seemingly carefree life: training new rugby players, drinking with his buddies, and attending bimonthly pan-sexual play parties thrown by full-time socialite Mistress Windy (Wendy Stuart Kaplan [IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK]). On his TV show, Sam reveals to his over-the-top trans woman friend Goldie (played Lady Clover Honey) that he has just taken a DNA test from a company called I Dream of Genes to determine his true ethnicity. The test has unexpected results: Sam learns that he has a 20-something year old son named Reverend (Jonathan Wong Frye [SATAN AND GOD, HERE BETWEEN AND BEYOND]), who travels from Ohio to meet his father for the first time. Father and son become fast friends, with the seemingly naive Rev in awe of Sam's hedonistic lifestyle. But do things go "too far" when the pair attend a notorious party called The Devil's Ball together? Nothing is as it seems in this comedy, which won the Poor Life Choices Comedy Film Festival "Truth in Comedy, 2025" Award as well as a 2025 Merit Award from the LGBTQ Unbordered International Film Festival. MODEST MALE EXPOSURE 2: I DREAM OF GENES also stars Mark-Eugene Garcia (GOAT BLOOD, SHINING IN MISERY, EIGHT TALES OF PEDRO), Rocco Chanel (HOTSY TOTSY BURLESQUE, TRUTH IN LOVE), Sabastian Roy (DOSE), Tym Moss (LITTLE HOUSE ON THE FERRY: THE MUSICAL, IF THESE WALLS COULD TALK), Ricky Mestre (LA CAGE AUX FOLLES), and Ike Avelli (50 SHADES OF GAY). Additional cast includes Peter Rosaspina, Sara Minisquero, Wilhelmina Sparrow, Cross Beaux, Amy Erlanger, Kyle Kaplan, Ricky Duarte, A.C. McCray, Damon L. Jacobs, Rod McCoy, ReW STaRR, Pearl Love, and Sandy Hammond. (WARNING: Contains pervasive nudity, simulated sex, adult language, and cartoon violence.)

SPECIAL NEEDS REVOLT! is directed by Adrian Esposito and features an almost entirely differently abled cast and crew. It is a raw, raunchy, and raucous comedy in the spirit of the Troma-verse, John Waters, and Gregg Araki. Just when you think SPECIAL NEEDS REVOLT! won't "go there", IT GOES THERE! When an autocratic, mentally unstable president Bill Weeden) targets the special needs community, an army of fed-up misfits lead by a guy with Down Syndrome (Nolan Tierce) team up to topple the powers that be. Prophetic as hell and politically incorrect as AF! SPECIAL NEEDS REVOLT! was Winner of the WTF Feature Award at Amazing Fantasy Fest. The movie also stars Keith Jones, Arlowe Price, Dylan Mars Greenberg, Olivia Young, Jamie Morgan, Mark Williams, Adrian Esposito, James Whitecloud, Joshua Cole, Roselyn Kasmire, Eugene Bofill, and others... plus a special appearance by Troma's Lloyd Kaufman! (WARNING: Contains partial nudity, adult language, scatological humor, and Troma-style gore and violence.)

MODEST MALE EXPOSURE 2: I DREAM OF GENES and SPECIAL NEEDS REVOLT! will be shown as a double feature on Monday, May 19th at 7PM at Lucky 13 Saloon, 644 Sackett St, Brooklyn, NY. The event is general admission with first come, first served seating. $10 suggested donation. 21 and over only.

Comments