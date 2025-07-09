MARTHA@BAM â€“ THE 1963 INTERVIEW Featuring Richard Move and Lisa Kron Returns in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BAM has announced the return of Martha@The 1963 Interview as part of its 2025 Next Wave Festival, running October 28â€“November 1 at BAM Fisher in Brooklyn. Tickets start at $35 and are available now at bam.org/martha.

Starring Richard Move as Martha Graham and Tony Award winner Lisa Kron as dance critic Walter Terry, Martha@BAM â€“ The 1963 Interview is a riveting theatrical reenactment of the legendary onstage conversation between Graham and Terry, first held at the 92nd Street Y on March 31, 1963. Based on a rediscovered audio recording, the production revives Grahamâ€™s powerful presence, wit, and artistic insight in a format that is part performance, part sÃ©ance, and part dance masterclass.

Originally premiered in 2011, the work has received critical acclaim worldwide and now returns to New York just in time to mark the 100th anniversary of the Martha Graham Dance Company.

Move is joined by two former Graham company dancers, Catherine Cabeen and PeiJu Chien-Pott, who demonstrate Grahamâ€™s signature movement vocabulary. The production also features scenic design by Gabriel Barcia-Colombo and Roberto Montenegro, lighting and production management by Donalee Katz, and costumes by Pilar Limosner and Karen Young. A Bessie Award-winning video by Charles Atlas, created for the Martha@... series, will be on display in the BAM Fisher lobby before each show.

Performances begin nightly at 7:30 PM at BAM Fisher, 321 Ashland Place, Brooklyn.

About Martha@...

Since its debut in 1996, Richard Moveâ€™s Martha@... series has become a cult phenomenon, presenting a nuanced and layered tribute to Grahamâ€™s legacy through performance, film, and collaboration. Past guests have included Merce Cunningham, Yvonne Rainer, and Mikhail Baryshnikov. Moveâ€™s portrayal of Graham is acclaimed for its emotional depth, intellectual rigor, and reverent theatricality.

For more information and tickets, visit bam.org/martha.