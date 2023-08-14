Jane Goodall Comes To Kings Theatre, September 30

Dr. Goodall is known for groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, which forever changed our understanding of primates.

By: Aug. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Playwright & Filmmaker, Nicholas Kennedy Explores A Series Of Deeply Moving Topics In His Photo 1 Playwright & Filmmaker, Nicholas Kennedy Explores A Series Of Deeply Moving Topics In His Latest Stage Work, EGG FRAME
Brooklyn Art Song Society Announces 2023–24 Season Photo 2 Brooklyn Art Song Society Announces 2023–24 Season
2nd Annual M³ Festival to Celebrate 21 Exceptional Composer-Performers Photo 3 2nd Annual M³ Festival to Celebrate 21 Exceptional Composer-Performers
Nathaniel Rateliff Comes to Kings Theatre in November Photo 4 Nathaniel Rateliff Comes to Kings Theatre in November

Jane Goodall Comes To Kings Theatre, September 30

For one night only, world-renowned ethologist and activist Dr. Jane Goodall will take the stage at Kings Theatre, speaking about her work and life and answering audience questions on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 3pm ET.

Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute (JGI) and UN Messenger of Peace, is a world-renowned ethologist and activist inspiring greater understanding and action on behalf of the natural world. Dr. Goodall is known for groundbreaking studies of wild chimpanzees in Gombe Stream National Park, Tanzania, which forever changed our understanding of our relationship with the rest of the animal kingdom.

This transformative research continues today as the longest-running wild chimpanzee study in the world. Jane's work builds on scientific innovations, growing a lifetime of advocacy, including trailblazing efforts through her international organization, the Jane Goodall Institute, which advances community-led conservation, animal welfare, science, and youth empowerment through JGI's Roots & Shoots program.

Today, Jane connects with worldwide audiences in person and through 'Virtual Jane,' Including remote and live, sold-out lectures, recordings, and her podcast, the "Jane Goodall Hopecast." Jane received the Templeton Prize recently, and her latest book, "The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times," was published. Inspired by Jane's life, in 2023, the Apple TV+ "Jane" Garcia series was launched to connect young people globally with their ability to make a difference through programs like Jane Goodall's Roots & Shoots.

Additionally, "Jane Goodall's Reasons for Hope" IMAX film premiered in Spring 2023 in dozens of venues across North America with a future global footprint. Jane is a worldwide icon spreading hope and turning it into a meaningful positive impact to create a better world for people, other animals, and the planet we share.

The historic Kings Theatre reopened in 2015 as one of New York's premier performing arts venues. Providing a destination for large-scale popular entertainment and serving as a resource for local arts groups and community organizations, Kings is a cultural and economic cornerstone of the Flatbush community and a major fixture to Brooklyn's vibrant cultural landscape. The classic 20th-century movie palace was inspired by the French Renaissance Revival style of the Palace of Versailles and the Paris Opera House. With over 3,000 seats—the largest of its kind in Brooklyn, the restoration revived the historic structure's original splendor and transformed the theatre into a state-of-the-art facility. Kings Theatre is operated by Ambassador Theatre Group.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 18 at 10am ET, with presales beginning Wednesday, August 16 at 10am ET. For tickets and additional information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2258434®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kingstheatre.com%2Fevents%2Fjane-goodall%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




RELATED STORIES - Brooklyn

1
95 Bulls, Theophobia, and More Will Play at Queer Clown Bat Mitzvah This Weekend Photo
95 Bulls, Theophobia, and More Will Play at Queer Clown Bat Mitzvah This Weekend

Get ready for an electrifying extravaganza as Coney Island USA presents the most vibrant event of the year - Queer Clown Bat Mitzvah! This groundbreaking celebration, featuring the bands 95 Bulls and Theophobia, the sensational performer Maggie McMuffin, and the enchanting host Pink Velvet Witch, promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience like no other.

2
Brooklyn Art Song Society Announces 2023–24 Season Photo
Brooklyn Art Song Society Announces 2023–24 Season

Brooklyn Art Song Society (BASS) announced its 2023-24 season, which features Circles, a six-part series following friendships between composers throughout history, as well as the return of the Dichter Project and New Voices Festival. Led by Artistic Director Michael Brofman, the organization, which plays a vital role in keeping the tradition of art song alive, presents ten full-length concerts highlighting 37 composers and 56 performers.

3
Nathaniel Rateliff Comes to Kings Theatre in November Photo
Nathaniel Rateliff Comes to Kings Theatre in November

American singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff will be performing live at Kings Theatre on Thursday, November 2, 2023 on his And It's Still Alright Solo Tour with special guest Kevin Morby. Tickets will go on sale Friday, August 11 at 10 am ET, with presales beginning Monday, August 7 at 10am ET.

4
Playwright & Filmmaker, Nicholas Kennedy Explores A Series Of Deeply Moving Topics In Photo
Playwright & Filmmaker, Nicholas Kennedy Explores A Series Of Deeply Moving Topics In His Latest Stage Work, EGG FRAME

Subject: Broken Families and Broken Minds are explored in the World Premiere of Nick Kennedy's Egg Frame at the American Theatre of Actors limited engagement, September 1 - 10.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ Video Video: Go Inside the First Day of Rehearsal for THE WIZ
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles Video
Go Inside Opening Night of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in Los Angeles
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway Video
Full Cast and Creative Team Set For HARMONY on Broadway
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet on Opening Night of THE SHARK IS BROKEN
View all Videos

Brooklyn SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Killin' It: An Immersive Whodunit
Future Proof (1/19-1/01)PHOTOS VIDEOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-8/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Scottish Kilts For Sale
mens Kilts (10/17-10/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You