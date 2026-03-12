STREB EXTREME ACTION to Present INTO THIN AIR in Brooklyn Spring 2026

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Streb Extreme Action will present Into Thin Air at the STREB Lab for Action Mechanics (SLAM) in Williamsburg, Brooklyn running April 10 - May 3, 2026. Co-Artistic Directors Elizabeth Streb and Cassandre Joseph-Donnelly invite audiences to experience the fun, grit, and explosive sights of action and innovation.

Streb Extreme Action will return with Into Thin Air, a thrilling display of high-impact feats by Choreographer Elizabeth Streb. Harder, faster, and higher than before, the titular event, "Into Thin Air," centers around a striking, purpose-built structure: a trampoline anchored between two tall scaffolds, with retractable ramps and parallel bars suspended ten feet above the surface. This dynamic ecosystem amplifies risk, rhythm, and STREB's enduring pursuit of one elemental direction: up. Commissioned for the Lincoln Center Festival in 2006, "TIP" is a prototypic teeter-totter for the stout of heart, posing a steep yet smooth challenge for the Action Heroes.

The performance also features the return of some of STREB's favorite Action Events where bodies and physics collide - from the split-second ducking and dodging of "Chaos Mass" to the precarious balance of "Music Box," and the ever-increasing intensity of "Maverick Surf." Into Thin Air negotiates the exhilaration of soaring to new heights while confronting the reality of the crash.