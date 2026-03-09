Triskelion Arts Acquires Long-Time Home, Securing A Permanent Future For The Organization

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Triskelion Arts has secured the purchase of its long-time home, providing longevity and stability for the organization. News of the acquisition was shared during the organization's 25th-anniversary celebration, TRISK 25: The Big Deal Party, held on Friday, March 6, 2026.

Triskelion Arts secured the purchase through a layered and strategic financing structure. More than a real estate transaction, this acquisition represents a generational investment in dance as civic infrastructure, sustaining the creative spirit that defines NYC.

"This acquisition is about protection and possibility. It secures a permanent home for creative freedom and self-expression, a space where, through dance, artists can ask unapologetic questions, seek answers, and expand the way we think. Owning our home strengthens our collective power and gives us the stability to plan and build boldly. The moment we signed on the property, I knew the future of Trisk was rooted and undeniable. From here, Trisk will remain a place where artists and audiences experience creativity that deepens perspective and broadens how we understand ourselves and one another. And we're just getting started," said Executive Director Rachel Mckinstry.

Founded in 2000, the Brooklyn-based Triskelion Arts, is dedicated to the growth and celebration of dance in New York City. The programming, performance venue, and rehearsal studios support NYC-based dance artists at every stage of their creative journey, serving as an incubator for their artistic development. Trisk aims to enrich NYC's cultural dialogue and inspire local audiences, strengthening community through the transformative power of dance.

Each year, Trisk presents approximately 20 productions featuring more than 50 lead artists and 300 collaborators, welcoming more than 4,000 audience members to consistently sold-out performances. Its four rehearsal studios operate at nearly continuous utilization (365 days a year, 8 am-10 pm).

Today, folks engage with Trisk through subsidized studio rentals, its residency program, long-standing presentation platform, free artists' resources such as open-access mentorship and non-curated performance opportunities, and sliding-scale ticketing initiatives.