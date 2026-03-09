CORDUROY To Close Fort Wayne Youtheatre’s 91st Season

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fort Wayne Youtheatre will close its 91st season with CORDUROY, presented as part of the theatre’s “Stories from the Stacks: Theatre for Young Readers” collaboration with the Allen County Public Library. The production will be performed at the Downtown Allen County Public Library in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Based on the beloved children’s books Corduroy and A Pocket for Corduroy by Don Freeman, the play follows a teddy bear with a missing button who dreams of finding a home. When Corduroy sets off on a nighttime adventure through an empty department store, his journey becomes a story about curiosity, courage, and belonging.

Adapted for the stage by Barry Kornhauser with music by Victor Zupanc, the production will be guest directed by Leslie Beauchamp. Designed for preschool and elementary school audiences, the show features imaginative staging and playful storytelling intended to introduce young audiences to live theatre.

“Youtheatre and the Allen County Public Library are both dedicated to helping spark imaginations in young people. Together, our ‘Stories from the Stacks’ series brings Pre-School and Elementary School-aged kids a taste of creative story-telling on-stage that can be followed up with the countless stories housed on the ACPL's shelves above,” said Artistic Director Christopher J. Murphy. “It's a perfect collaboration of which we are all very proud.”

The production will be presented April 25 at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m., and April 26 at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. at the Downtown Allen County Public Library, located at 900 Library Plaza in Fort Wayne, Indiana. All performances are free of charge, and seats may be reserved by calling 260-422-4226.