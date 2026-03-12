COUNTERPOINTE13 to Showcase New Collaborative Works in Brooklyn This March

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Norte Maar, the Brooklyn-based arts organization dedicated to collaborative projects across the visual and performing arts, presents CounterPointe13, its annual interdisciplinary performance series pairing choreographers with visual artists, March 20-22 at The Mark O'Donnell Theater at the Entertainment Community Fund. Presented during Women's History Month, the program pairs six women visual artists with six choreographers to create new works that unfold simultaneously as performance and visual art.

Unlike traditional dance productions where visual design supports choreography, CounterPointe is built as a true creative exchange; each pair develops new work together, allowing sculpture, video, photography, and installation to influence the choreography while movement reshapes the visual environment. The pointe shoe serves as a conceptual framework for the collaborations, functioning not only as a tool for dance but also as a sculptural and symbolic element within the artists' shared exploration of form, structure, and balance.

This year's collaborations feature a wide range of visual approaches including sculpture, free-standing artwork, portraiture, fabric and hanging work, multimedia, photography, collage, and video installation, in addition to a lobby exhibition featuring selected work by each of the artists.

Featuring new collaborative works by choreographers and artists:



Ava Desiderio and Natalie Moore (sculpture/installation)

Julia Gleich and Brenda Zlamany (portraitist)

Taylor Gordon and Gaby Collins Fernandez (photo collage and multi-media)

Magali Johnston-Viens and Jency Sekaran (multi-media)

Alexandra Light and Karen Lee Williams (sculpture)

Shloka Porwal and Allison Kaufman (video/photography)

"As I watch the collaborators meet and work through ideas-including my own-developing a shared vision for a new dance work, I'm reminded why this program remains so necessary," explains Julia Gleich, producer of CounterPointe and choreographer. "CounterPointe continues to create space for women artists and choreographers to create together. Recently, the Women and Girls Index out of Indiana University reported that in 2025 'giving to women's and girls' organizations exceeded 2% of all charitable giving for the first time,' she continues. "The need to support and elevate women's creative voices remains paramount."

Since its inception in 2012, CounterPointe has been an incubator for more than 100 artists, offering them a platform to explore space, shape, and motion in ways that wouldn't happen in a gallery or a traditional theater setting.