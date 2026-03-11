A SECOND COMING Will Make World Premiere At Unit J

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Amelia Kennedy's latest play A SECOND COMING will debut as a staged reading at Unit J in Brooklyn under the direction of Nick Auer.

On the final night of summer in the small, Mid-Coast Maine town of Damariscotta, Dashiell and Josh busy themselves closing up the sole independent pizza parlor for the evening, until Josh's twin sister Sage arrives with devastating news about Maureen - the woman who nannied the two of them as children. As the evening takes a dark turn, the characters consider ongoing cycles of trauma and question whether or not those progressions can be stopped.

A SECOND COMING is a play about how we all grapple with past pain in order to live on and move forward. It is a play about family, chosen or otherwise, and finding togetherness as we navigate the darkest parts of ourselves.

This intimate drama performs on Friday, April 10th at 8pm and will feature the talents of Shauna Bloom, Gray Caro, Rich Carrillo and Rachel Hoy. Unit J (338 Moffat St, Brooklyn, NY 11237) celebrates ten years in the New York DIY arts scene and remains an ever-growing hub for performance in Bushwick.