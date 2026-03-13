BUSINESS BUSINESS BUSINESS To Debut This May At Circus Academy

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Circus Academy New York, in collaboration with 5Up Productions, will present Business Business Business, a new circus show that satirizes corporate life through a blend of humor and aerial acrobatics.

What began as a 40 minute clowning exercise at Circus Smirkus camp in the summer of 2024 has evolved into a full blown production. The show is a 75 minute corporate satire, aiming to celebrate the peaks and pitfalls of modern corporate life, and blends the chaotic insanity of Wolf of Wallstreet with the technical precision of Cirque du Soleil. The spectacle will be presented in collaboration with the freshly-formed 5Up Productions and the renowned circus school, Circus Academy New York.

Over the course of the evening, the CEO (Collin Miclon) desperately tries to sell his business to The Client (Dia Seskin). The CEO's Assistant (Shane Miclon) and the Client's Assistant (Lindsay Culbert Olds) must do everything they can to stop their respective bosses from getting in their own way, and make the sale happen. Five other ensemble members will support the cause with various high flying skills: impolite hula hoopers from HR, market analysts rising and falling on aerial silks, and more assistants juggling overwhelming assignments.

Collin and Shane Miclon have been performing together for over ten years, and have been brothers for even longer. As second generation performers, the brothers have lived and breathed theater since childhood, literally growing up in their father's vaudeville style theater in Buckfield, Maine. The two toured with the Vermont based youth circus "Circus Smirkus" for two summers each. Shane and Collin fine-tuned their signature style of comedic acro-juggling while circulating throughout New York's cabaret scene in 2015, performing at venues such as The Slipper Room, Dixon Place, and the House of Yes. The duo were also the featured variety artists in The Burlesque Show at the Borgata Hotel & Casino in Atlantic City.

Shane Miclon has been juggling since age five. After high school he began a multi-year mentorship with renowned juggling coach Fritz Grobe. He has performed with companies such as Cirque Mechanics, ABCirque, and was part of the juggling ensemble for multiple runs of the Metropolitan Opera's production of "Akhnaten".

Up in the sky is Lindsay Culbert-Olds, who recently closed out a run with Teatro ZinZanni in Chicago. Like Collin and Shane, she began her performing career with Circus Smirkus, America's only touring youth circus. A graduate of the National Circus School of Montreal, she is recognized for her distinctive interpretation of aerial straps, weaving strength, fluidity, and emotional nuance into the air. With over a decade of international performance experience, Lindsay has worked with renowned companies including Cirque Du Soleil, Dragone, Strut & Fret, Circus Monti, Cirque Bouffon, Salto Entertainment, and Midnight Circus. In addition to her role as a performer, Lindsay also serves as 5Up's Aerial Supervisor.

Dia Seskin is a New York City based handbalancer, contortionist, and hula hoop artist. With a background in gymnastics, dance, and theater, she creates work that combines technician precision with physical storytelling. Influenced by traditional Mongolian Contortion, theater and flow arts, she performs both locally and internationally. In New York City, she performs with the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus and appears weekly as the resident contortionist in a speakeasy-themed cabaret with ABCirque. She recently created and performed First Light, a contemporary circus-theater work developed with 3AMTheatre, combining handbalancing, contortion, and acrobatics. Dia also performs throughout the US and internationally with the Mongolian Contortion Center under the direction of Serchmaa Byamba.

The production is helmed by Writer/Producer Jacob Tischler. Jacob spent four years with Circus Smirkus as a clown, earned his BFA in acting at Carnegie Mellon University's School of Drama, and recently his MFA in Screenwriting from the University of Southern California. His acting career earned him a Helen Hayes nomination for Best Supporting Actor at Olney Theatre Center. Past circus work includes co-writing the summer shows for Circus Smirkus camp, and creating/producing/writing Liquid: a Punk Rock Circus, for New York Circus Project.

Circus Academy New York is a school for youth and adults offering daily flying trapeze, trampoline, aerial, juggling, and clowning group classes for all levels. They also offer private sessions, parties, corporate and team-building events, and sessions for school and community groups. For tickets, please contact Circus Academy of NY.