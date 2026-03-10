Award-Winning Cast of ECHO to Perform at Fundraiser Event at The Rat NYC

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fresh off of their win for Best Production in the 2025 Summer Series of The New York Theatre Festival, select members from the original cast and creative team of Echo by Amber Weissert, take the stage again. On March 14th, at 2:30pm, The Rat NYC will host "As Beautiful As This: A Fundraiser for Echo". An afternoon filled with variety acts and sneak peeks of performances from Echo. This fundraiser will help raise funds that will go directly to help produce an Off-Broadway run for Echo. Follow Echo's journey here! @echotheplay

Returning to the stage together are original cast and creative team members; Amber Weissert (Playwright/2025 Director), Tatiana Birenbaum (Choreographer/Ensemble), Harrison O'Callaghan (Zeus), Claudia Cromley (2025 Stage Manager), Zoë Parrish (Dear One/Astris), Ethan Raysor (Ensemble), Francesca Savone (Ensemble), and Jimmy Lancaster (2025 Dramaturg).

Joining them this Saturday are: Yvonne Jessica Pruitt, Banter Band, Sawyer Whitted, Ana Brooks, JaVaun Ryal Butler, and Jon Mathes.

Tickets can be purchased here for $15, or purchased at the door for $20. There is a two drink/snack minimum requirement for each guest to help support the generous venue of The Rat NYC. Directions to The Rat NYC can be found here.

About Echo:

Echo is a retelling of The Greek Myth of Echo and Narcissus. A story of greed, pain, loss, and perseverance. Our retelling of Echo is done through an emphasis on the female experience, heightened text, and modern dance. At the crossroads of Shakespeare, classic Greek text, and Sarah Ruhl's poetry- you will find Echo.

Echo is a play about the choices women are faced with when their voices are taken away. The systems and behavior put in place to limit, harm, and degrade women are felt in multitudes across time and place.

While our country is suspended in a time of division and uncertainty, Echo reminds us of the importance of love, perseverance, and standing up for those whose voice is silenced.