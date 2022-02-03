Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JACK To Serve As COVID Testing Site

Testing will be available on a walk-in basis weekly on Mondays from 10:30 am - 4:30 pm, through March 14, 2022.

Feb. 3, 2022  
Brooklyn performance and civic space JACK has volunteered its space to NYC Health & Hospitals as a testing site for COVID-19. Beginning Monday, February 7, PCR saliva-based testing will be available for free, with results in about 24 hours.

Testing will be available on a walk-in basis weekly on Mondays from 10:30 am - 4:30 pm, through March 14, 2022. Our location is 20 Putnam Ave in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn.

Alongside the transformation of JACK into a hub for food distribution at the height of the pandemic and its hosting of candidate forums and town halls during the election, this effort aligns with JACK's ministry that an arts space is, by nature, a community space, and that there are myriad ways to serve that community, including through performances, discussion, food, health, etc.

20 Putnam Ave in Brooklyn. C or G train to Clinton-Washington. Shuttle to Franklin Ave. For more information www.jackny.org.


