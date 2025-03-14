Indian Masters: Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan and Shakir Khan Come to Roulette

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan, maestro of the sitar, and his son Shakir Khan, a dynamic young classical sitarist, will unite on stage for the first time in New York, joined by Anubrata Chatterjee, one of the leading tabla (drums) players of his generation. Their program, entitled The Storm, is a musical journey blending the richness of tradition with the vibrancy of innovation.

Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan belongs to an illustrious musical family and has achieved success in not only preserving the tradition, but in pushing its boundaries to greater heights. He is the major exponent of the Etawah gharana (tradition), which was popularized by Ustad Vilayat Khan, and belongs to the seventh generation of this musical lineage. He was trained by his father and guru Ustad Aziz Khan, the son of sitar and surbahar (bass sitar) virtuoso Ustad Wahid Khan. He was recognized as a child prodigy and started performing in public by the time he was eight years old. He is the recipient of numerous honors, including the Government of India's Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Academi Award, and regularly tours throughout India, Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia. His performances are transformative experiences, earning him the nickname "The Man with the Singing Sitar" for his unparalleled ability to evoke vocal nuances through his instrument. A teacher and preserver of musical tradition, he passes on his vast knowledge to the next generation through the SPK Academy of Music, ensuring that the rich legacy of the sitar continues to thrive.

Shakir Khan follows in the footsteps of his father and guru. From his first public performance at the age of 11, to tours with his father and appearances at India's important music festivals, he has proved himself a worthy heir to one of the world's oldest classical traditions. Shakir represents the eighth generational link in an unbroken chain of musical talent and tradition poured exclusively into the sitar and surbahar. This chain includes Ustad Aziz Khan (Shakir's paternal grandfather), surbahar player Ustad Wahid Khan (Shakir's great grandfather), and his grand uncle Ustad Vilayat Khan. He has also performed extensively worldwide, bringing the joy and subtlety of the Etawah gharana to audiences in the US, Canada and Europe. His many honors include winning a Government of India merit scholarship and first prize at the All India Radio (AIR) Music Competition.

Anubrata Chatterjee, son and disciple of tabla virtuoso Pandit Anindo Chatterjee, has captivated audiences with his dynamic improvisations, complex rhythmic patterns, and the tonal beauty of his tabla. Born in Kolkata, India, he was immersed in the rich tradition of Indian classical music from an early age and trained in the Farrukhabad gharana. He has accompanied some of India's most renowned musicians, including Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Ustad Rashid Khan, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, and Dr. L. Subramaniam; participated in fusion projects and world music collaborations; and appeared at prestigious festivals and venues in India, Europe, the US and Australia.

Comments