IT SEEMS TODAY: An Improvised Episode Of Family Guy is Coming to Brooklyn Comedy Collective

Jared Palmer Kirsch and Jay Reed are back with a brand spanking new episode of hit TV Show, Family Guy at Brooklyn Comedy Collective.

That's right, watch this dynamic duo improvise an entire episode of Family Guy (yes, THAT Family Guy) featuring all the classic elements of a Family Guy episode: the character's from Family Guy & cutaway scenes featuring celebrity impressions. Giggety, Giggety! (This production is in no way officially associated with Family Guy).

Tickets: $12 in Advance / $17 Day of Show. The performance will take place on Friday, March 21 · 8:30 - 9:45pm EDT.

