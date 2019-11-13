INTO THE WOODS An Immersive Singalong Experience will Play at Brooklyn Theatre Club

Fractured fairytales hit the stage with an epic story about wishes, family and the choices we make. "Be careful what you wish for" is the ongoing theme in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods. The story follows The Baker and his wife who wish to have a child, Cinderella who wishes to go the King's Festival, Jack who wishes his cow would give some milk, and a familiar cast of many others! What begins a lively irreverent fantasy becomes a moving lesson about community responsibility and the stories we tell our children.

Presented by Brooklyn Theatre Club!

Thursday December 5 - 8 PM

Sunday December 8 - 3 PM

Knitting Factory Front Bar

361 metropolitan avenue

brooklyn ny 11211

brooklyn theatre club is the only immersive company and drunken singalong that casts our audience in speaking roles and ensemble singing alongside the BTC actors - scripts, props, and costumes all provided! theatre fans enjoy the show, the more adventurous can join along, and everyone involved becomes one hell of a cast party. we have been featured and listed in Playbill, Bustle, The Brooklyn Paper, Brokelyn, Village Voice, The Skint, BroadwayWorld and more.

www.brooklyntheatreclub.com / IG: @brooklyntheatreclub

CAST & CREDITS

RYAN BUCHANAN as THE NARRATOR / MYSTERIOUS MAN

DANIEL KADISH as THE BAKER

LAUREN DRAPEK as THE BAKER'S WIFE

MAYA MURPHY as THE WITCH

ALLIE BEIK as CINDERELLA

MARA FRANKEL as LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD

STEPHEN SCHAPERO as JACK

GABRIELLE DIBENEDETTO as JACK'S MOTHER

TJ SCLAFANI as CINDERELLA'S PRINCE

JON FRIESTEDT as THE WOLF / RAPUNZEL'S PRINCE

ABBEY GLASURE as RAPUNZEL / LUCINDA

MARISSA RANALLI sa STEWARD / FLORINDA

CARLYSE OWENS as CINDERLLA'S STEPMOTHER

Directed by Stephen Schapero. Produced by Mara Frankel. Content by Maria Uminski

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

Book by James Lapine

Originally Directed on Broadway by James Lapine

Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick

Original Broadway production by Heidi Landesman, Rocco Landesman, Rick Steiner, M. Anthony Fisher, Frederic H. Mayerson, Jujamcyn Theaters

Originally produced by The Old Globe Theater, San Diego, Ca.

INTO THE WOODS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. http://www.MTIshows.com





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You