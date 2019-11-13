INTO THE WOODS An Immersive Singalong Experience will Play at Brooklyn Theatre Club
Fractured fairytales hit the stage with an epic story about wishes, family and the choices we make. "Be careful what you wish for" is the ongoing theme in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods. The story follows The Baker and his wife who wish to have a child, Cinderella who wishes to go the King's Festival, Jack who wishes his cow would give some milk, and a familiar cast of many others! What begins a lively irreverent fantasy becomes a moving lesson about community responsibility and the stories we tell our children.
Presented by Brooklyn Theatre Club!
Thursday December 5 - 8 PM
Sunday December 8 - 3 PM
Knitting Factory Front Bar
361 metropolitan avenue
brooklyn ny 11211
brooklyn theatre club is the only immersive company and drunken singalong that casts our audience in speaking roles and ensemble singing alongside the BTC actors - scripts, props, and costumes all provided! theatre fans enjoy the show, the more adventurous can join along, and everyone involved becomes one hell of a cast party. we have been featured and listed in Playbill, Bustle, The Brooklyn Paper, Brokelyn, Village Voice, The Skint, BroadwayWorld and more.
www.brooklyntheatreclub.com / IG: @brooklyntheatreclub
CAST & CREDITS
RYAN BUCHANAN as THE NARRATOR / MYSTERIOUS MAN
DANIEL KADISH as THE BAKER
LAUREN DRAPEK as THE BAKER'S WIFE
MAYA MURPHY as THE WITCH
ALLIE BEIK as CINDERELLA
MARA FRANKEL as LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD
STEPHEN SCHAPERO as JACK
GABRIELLE DIBENEDETTO as JACK'S MOTHER
TJ SCLAFANI as CINDERELLA'S PRINCE
JON FRIESTEDT as THE WOLF / RAPUNZEL'S PRINCE
ABBEY GLASURE as RAPUNZEL / LUCINDA
MARISSA RANALLI sa STEWARD / FLORINDA
CARLYSE OWENS as CINDERLLA'S STEPMOTHER
Directed by Stephen Schapero. Produced by Mara Frankel. Content by Maria Uminski
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim
Book by James Lapine
Originally Directed on Broadway by James Lapine
Orchestrations by Jonathan Tunick
Original Broadway production by Heidi Landesman, Rocco Landesman, Rick Steiner, M. Anthony Fisher, Frederic H. Mayerson, Jujamcyn Theaters
Originally produced by The Old Globe Theater, San Diego, Ca.
INTO THE WOODS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. http://www.MTIshows.com