HOT TEENS Says “Bye Sis” To The Brick Theater

Get sweaty with Brooklyn comedians Mary Houlihan and Ian Lockwood in their sexy stand up show/play hybrid HOT TEENS, coming to the Brooklyn Comedy Collective on October 18th.

"Hot teenagers Mary and Ian host a hilarious stand up show. But with constant, sexy drama in their glamorous lives, can they hold the show together?

This month on HOT TEENS:

Spooky AU:

This episode takes place in a fan-made alternate universe where everyone is a halloween thing! Plus, we say goodbye to the Brick Theater... or should we say, the *Trick* *Treater*???? Anyway the show is moving to Cantina Royal ;)

Featuring stand up, characters & bits from the best comedians in NYC and beyond:

Brad Howe

Marissa Goldman

David Steele

Simone Leitner

Justin Covington

Performance location:

Brooklyn Comedy Collective

579 Metropolitan Ave,

Brooklyn, NY 11211

Performance dates:

FRI 10/18 @ 9:30 PM

For ticket info please visit https://www.brooklyncc.com/show-schedule/hot-teens-oct.

Mary Houlihan is a comedian, writer, actor, animator, and artist living in Brooklyn.

She creates and appears in comedy videos for many outlets including TruTV, IFC, Above Average, Funny Or Die, and others. She created videos as a staff writer/performer on Seriously.TV, most notably her viral interview humiliating Martin Shkreli.

She created, wrote, animated, and starred in the Comedy Central hybrid live action-animation series "Learn To Paint! With Mary Houlihan," which is available on her YouTube.

She has appeared on Difficult People, The Chris Gethard Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Billy On The Street, and is a frequent guest on The Best Show With Tom Scharpling.

She has written humor pieces for The New Yorker, Reductress, and Paste Magazine, and her work has been written up in Splitsider, Vulture, AV Club, Esquire, Paper Mag, Entertainment Weekly, Time Out, and others.

She creates many indie projects including free and cheap live comedy shows in NYC, comedy albums on cassette tapes, and a daytime TV show out of her living room. She also partners with Hungry Monk, a homeless outreach program based in Ridgewood, Queens to make comedy fundraising videos.

Brooklyn-based comedian Ian Lockwood is the co-host of Hot Teens alongside Mary Houlihan (Comedy Central, Jimmy Kimmel Live); the co-creator of Bingo Bango, Bitch!, a secret underground experimental comedy show/party; and an absolute madman. He is an alumni of NYU Tisch's Experimental Theatre Wing, Second City's Comedy Studies, UCB, and The Annoyance Theatre NY, and his shows have been covered in Time Out, Brokelyn, Brooklyn Paper, Bedford+Bowery, and more. Catch him performing stand up, sketch, and improv at the Brooklyn Comedy Collective, on the web with Ground Floor Comedy, or on one of Brooklyn's many basement stand up shows. Check out ianlockwood.info for more info.





