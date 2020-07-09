Greenpoint Film Festival to Host a Drive-In Edition for 9th Annual Event

Greenpoint Film Festival is set to return for its 9th annual event with a drive-in edition, running through August 1-9, 2020 at the parking lot on Meserole Ave. and Jewel, hosted by Broadway Stages, and The Foundry LIC.

Drive-in movie theater going has become a renewed staple during the coronavirus pandemic and the Greenpoint Film Festival has worked tirelessly to keep the film festival experience alive and bring together the community in a safe and controlled environment. The 8-day event will showcase 8 feature films and 27 short films, each in competition, Special Guest Speakers and "Social Distancing" Gatherings that wholly abide by state and city health stipulations.

The line-up includes an opening night screening of the official Chuck Berry documentary "Chuck Berry," the World Premiere of "before/during/after" written by and starring Orange is the New Black's Finnerty Steeves, NYC isolation feature "Locked Alone," the U.S. premiere of wild grizzlies documentary "Bearlike", feature documentary "Microplastic Madness" that follows Brooklyn kids as they face the global plastic pollution crisis, and short film "American Marriage" from Academy Award-winning Call Me By Your Name writer James Ivory. The full program may be viewed on the Greenpoint Film Festival website.

For local film lovers who do not own cars, the festival has arranged a row of parked, stationary cars with a dedicated cleaning crew appointed to consistently reset and clean between, before and after each movie screening. Food Trucks will be hosted by Wilson Rivas Catering. Bathrooms will be located outside the lot with a dedicated cleaning team to service regularly. More information about the festival's Covid-19 guidelines can be found here. Filmmakers and celebrity guests will be invited to participate in a drive-through green "red" carpet. Frontline workers are invited to contact the festival organizers for complimentary tickets.

Part and parcel of the Festival's mission is to call for a green and eco-friendly future and with that in mind, the festival is teaming up with New York City's largest soundstage company - Broadway Stages who has made an unparalleled commitment to renewable energy by conveying solar power to their soundstages and productions. In addition to the festival awards, special awards will be given to filmmakers spotlighting important environmental and social issues.

Established in 2011, Greenpoint Film Festival is a not-for-profit annual event inspired by the stories yet untold and giving voices to the voiceless in the filmmaking industry. The themes of renewal and reclamation continue to play a major role in the social and creative fabric of the Greenpoint Film Festival as it constantly expands into a platform for thought-provoking and critically acclaimed stories, as well as a showcase for the fine arts and brilliant films.

"At a time when people are eager to connect and convene again after months-long social distancing, we're excited to bring filmmakers and film lovers in Brooklyn together to showcase and celebrate their work in a safe environment and create a safe platform of opportunities. Despite the circumstances this year has brought us to and against all odds, we are ever so grateful we can still rejoice in the act of storytelling for it is stories that shine the path to hope. We wholeheartedly thank our incredible filmmakers and our sponsors; Broadway Stages for providing us with our drive-in venue, and PRG for donating the equipment that runs the Greenpoint Film Festival during these harsh times." - Anthony Argento and Ricardo Vilar, Greenpoint Film Festival organizers.

Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories