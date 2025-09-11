Gibney Company Up Close Returns To New York Live Arts This Fall With Works By Johan Inger

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Gibney Company, New York City’s creation-based repertory company celebrated for its physicality and humanistic storytelling, will return to New York Live Arts from October 30–November 1, 2025, for its annual Gibney Company Up Close.

This season, the intimate series spotlights acclaimed Swedish choreographer Johan Inger, featuring the world premiere of When It Was, the Company premiere of Rain Dogs, and a reprise of the luminous ensemble work Bliss.

The program opens with Rain Dogs, a gritty reflection on solitude and identity set to the gravelly voice of Tom Waits. At the center is the world premiere of When It Was, a poignant duet danced to Samuel Barber’s Adagio for Strings. The evening concludes with Bliss, an exuberant ode to joy set to Keith Jarrett’s legendary Köln Concert, which has become a favorite among audiences for its rhythmic vitality and soaring energy.

“Up Close is where our values come into sharp focus, where physical rigor meets emotional truth, and where our dancers shine as both interpreters and collaborators,” said Gina Gibney, Founder, Artistic Director, and CEO of Gibney. “Johan Inger’s work invites us to linger in the contradictions and beauty of being human while building deeper connections with our New York audiences.”

Performances will take place Thursday, October 30 and Friday, October 31 at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, November 1 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at New York Live Arts (219 W. 19th St.). Tickets start at $15 and are available at newyorklivearts.org. Premium ticket holders are invited to an opening night reception on October 30. Groups of 10 or more save 15% by calling the box office at (212) 691-6500.