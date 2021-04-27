Face To Face Films Presents The First Annual BLUE ROSES FILM & THEATRE FESTIVAL

Anthony Laura and the company of Face to Face Films, enjoying great success with their virtual reading series, Theatre Interrupted, now expand their reach with a new film festival.

The First Annual "Blue Roses" Film & Theatre Festival was created to showcase works about women promoting themes of inclusivity, diversity, and community through responsible storytelling.

The Festival goal is to highlight films and plays that encapsulate the women who we don't often see on screen but admire in life.

Recent Academy Award-winner, Frances McDormand, once said "Female characters in literature are full, they're messy, they've got runny noses and burp and belch. Unfortunately, in film,

female characters don't often have that kind of richness."

"Those are the types of women we want to showcase, ones who are empowered, independent, raw and 100% themselves," says festival director Anthony Laura.

Opening Night: August 5, 2021

Closing Night: August 8, 2021

Deadline For Submissions: July 5, 2021

Submission Fee: $10.00

Accepting:

Plays 20 minutes in length (approx 20 pages) or less that MUST feature one main female character. The plays selected will be presented as part of the Theatre Interrupted Season and

performed by the company of FACE TO FACE FILMS.

Films 20 minutes or less in length that MUST feature one main female character. The films selected will be showcased in a three day long film festival.

All plays and films will be promoted through Jay Michaels Communications and Channel.