FC Bergman to Make US Debut With 300 EL x 50 EL x 30 at BAM

With some Old Testament inspiration, they transform the Harvey Theater into a village in the woods.

Aug. 26, 2022  
Anarchistic Belgian theater collective FC Bergman will bring the full force of their chaotic, poetic brilliance to BAM in its US premiere with a theatrical and cinematic work of epic proportions. With some Old Testament inspiration (the title refers to the dimensions of Noah's Ark), they transform the Harvey Theater into a village in the woods, where live animals, a gigantic cast, and six small houses clustered around a pond. As a film crew circles the scene-revealing the wild humor and grotesque secrets that lurk behind closed doors-these stories build to an unforgettable fever pitch in the face of an oncoming flood.

The wordless production was one of the first performances by the theater collective. The play was created for the 2011 Antwerpse Kleppers Festival in the span of one month and has been on a non-stop worldwide tour ever since. The collective will be celebrating its tenth anniversary as a resident Toneelhuis company in 2023.

This show includes nudity, sexual content, and violence.

300 el x 50 el x 30 el is a part of Next Wave 2022. Returning for the first time in three years, BAM brings back celebrated favorites and welcomes new and International Artists for thrilling theater, music, and dance engagements. For more information, visit www.bam.org/next-wave

FC Bergman is a theater collective from Antwerp. They have produced theatrical shows that have made them one of the most interesting young companies in the Flemish performing arts landscape. With their shows (Terminator Trilogie, 300 el x 50 el x 30 el, JR...), they have created their own dramatic language, insolent and poetic, often wordless, whose plastic power and capacity for evocation are striking. They draw inspiration from cinema, art history, and great religious stories. They have been associate artists with the Toneelhuis in Antwerp since 2013 and are making their BAM debut.





