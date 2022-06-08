Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exponential Festival 2022 Continues With THE GAMBLER

Performances of The Gambler run June 17 – 18, June 22 – 25 @ 7:30pm and June 19 @ 4:30pm.

Register for Brooklyn News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 8, 2022  
Exponential Festival 2022 Continues With THE GAMBLER

The Exponential Festival presents and promotes experimental performances created by New York-based artists working across all mediums. This year, performances will span January to October, online and in-person, as a result of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 upending our original January intentions.

Performances of The Gambler run June 17 - 18, June 22 - 25 @ 7:30pm and June 19 @ 4:30pm.

Doris and Gertie bust out of the nursing home for a last call at living. They will not rest until they have their fill. Maybe dying need not be so serious after all.

Written and performed by Rawya El Chab & Kelly Lamanna
Directed by Leonie Bell
Sound designer/ Composer Omar Dewachi
Costume/ Prop designer Katie Friedman
Projection & Set Design Cosette Pin
Technical Director Tala Salman
Graphic Design Carine Zahab
Stage Manager Lianne El Souki

The Gambler is a two-handed clown show for adults. A tale of debauchery, inspired by a few chapters from Dostoevsky's novel of the same name, our story follows two women, Doris and Gertie, who at the end of their lives spiral into a world of gambling and sin. Rawya El Chab and Kelly Lamanna dance the line between absurdity and sincerity, posing questions about agency, addiction, and society's relationship with the elderly. In a moment when the weight of mortality feels particularly heavy, these two artists attempt to make sense of being alive.

Developed in residency at Target Margin Theater





Related Articles View More Brooklyn Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • HARLEM DUET Joins The Bard On The Beach Shakespeare Festival's 2022 Season
  • Stone's Throw Productions, Presents the Canadian Premiere of WOLVES ARE COMING FOR YOU By Joel Horwood
  • Chor Leoni Celebrates Summer With Their Classic Pop-Choral Blend POPCAPPELLA II 
  • WHAT THE BUDDHA NEVER TAUGHT Comes to the Jericho Arts Centre Next Month