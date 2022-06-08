Exponential Festival 2022 Continues With THE GAMBLER

The Exponential Festival presents and promotes experimental performances created by New York-based artists working across all mediums. This year, performances will span January to October, online and in-person, as a result of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 upending our original January intentions.

Performances of The Gambler run June 17 - 18, June 22 - 25 @ 7:30pm and June 19 @ 4:30pm.

Doris and Gertie bust out of the nursing home for a last call at living. They will not rest until they have their fill. Maybe dying need not be so serious after all.



Written and performed by Rawya El Chab & Kelly Lamanna

Directed by Leonie Bell

Sound designer/ Composer Omar Dewachi

Costume/ Prop designer Katie Friedman

Projection & Set Design Cosette Pin

Technical Director Tala Salman

Graphic Design Carine Zahab

Stage Manager Lianne El Souki



The Gambler is a two-handed clown show for adults. A tale of debauchery, inspired by a few chapters from Dostoevsky's novel of the same name, our story follows two women, Doris and Gertie, who at the end of their lives spiral into a world of gambling and sin. Rawya El Chab and Kelly Lamanna dance the line between absurdity and sincerity, posing questions about agency, addiction, and society's relationship with the elderly. In a moment when the weight of mortality feels particularly heavy, these two artists attempt to make sense of being alive.



Developed in residency at Target Margin Theater