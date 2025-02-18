EPOXY RESIN NIGHTMARE Will Be Performed as Part of the Neurodivergent New Play Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This March, the Neurodivergent New Play Series will continue with a reading of Epoxy Resin Nightmare - written by Annabel Webster and directed by Maryanna Tollemache - at A.R.T./New York’s South Oxford Space, located at 138 South Oxford Studio, Brooklyn, NY on March 16th at 2pm EST.

Tickets are available now, with a minimum $10 donation for limited in-person seating & pay-what-you-can for at-home for at-home livestreaming up to two weeks after the live performance. Regular updates are available at www.linktr.ee/neurodivergentplays and on Instagram & Facebook @neurodivergentplays.

Epoxy Resin Nightmare is a poetic non-linear coming of age fever dream that follows a fervently religious mother-daughter duo and their mirrored obsessions with sex, immortality, and post-mortem preservation. “I remember just absolutely falling in love with it, with the poetry and the just absolutely rawness that comes from within it,” says director Maryanna Tollemache. “There is something so remarkable to me as a director when I get to work on pieces about mothers and daughters, and the ugliness and the beauty from that dynamic!”

On the topic of neurodivergent empowerment, Tollemache added that “I think empowerment for neurodivergent communities comes from having more neurodivergent people working! Just being seen and having our work recognized is such an important step, showing what each person is capable of and thriving!”

Founded in 2023 by award-winning autistic playwright and producer Anthony J. Piccione, the Neurodivergent New Play Series is dedicated to presenting matinee readings on the 3rd Sunday of every month - with seasonal breaks in December, January, July, and August - of plays written entirely by neurodivergent and disabled playwrights (i.e. autism, ADHD, dyslexia, OCD, Tourette syndrome, etc.) as part of a growing resident company of playwrights whose interests and specialties span a wide range of subjects, genres & structural approaches, with each play personally selected from a neuroinclusive resident company of directors. Learn more at www.linktr.ee/neurodivergentplays or by following @neurodivergentplays on Instagram and Facebook.

The Neurodivergent New Play Series is sponsored, in part, by the Greater New York Arts Development Fund of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, administered by Brooklyn Arts Council.

Comments