World Premiere of Michael Oluokun's HAVE YOU EVER THOUGHT ABOUT Set for April 2026

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The Bushwick Starr will present the world premiere of HAVE YOU EVER THOUGHT ABOUT, written and performed by comedian Michael Oluokun, and directed by Andrew Scoville (Theater of the Mind with David Byrne & Mala Gaonkar and Here Lies Love Assoc. Director on Broadway).

A mad scientist named Michael presents a workshop on "thinking about", a technique for untethering yourself from linear thought and expanding your mind's ideation possibilities. Using notebooks and a whiteboard as a guide, Michael and the audience become co-conspirators in the creation of comedic chaos. Through a series of jokes, crowd games, monologues, creative exercises and real time “thought experiments”, Michael leads the audience down a winding road of absurdist and associative thought that brings us back to what really matters: our connection to ourselves and the people around us.

Recommended for ages 13+

Creative team: Associate Director: Myles Madden, Scenic Designer: Emmie Finckel (they/them), Lighting Designer: Ebony Burton, Costume Designer: Nia Safarr Banks, Sound Designer: Ariana Cardoza, Production Stage Manager: Pau

Quote from Bushwick Starr Artistic Director: “We are thrilled to premiere Michael Oluokun's HAVE YOU EVER THOUGHT ABOUT at the Starr this May to complete our 2025-26 Season. Since its appearance in the Starr Reading Series in 2023 we have looked forward to inviting audiences into this special playground/laboratory that Michael created. Michael is a comedian, but in this show he is also a host who shepherds the audience through the many permutations of "thinking about." Michael's absurdist humor will make you laugh, but his generous invitation to join him on this fanciful journey (and the tender place it eventually leads us) makes this an experience that will open your mind and make you long to be in more rooms where "thinking about" is encouraged.”