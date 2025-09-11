Dante Fuoco's BLUE SEAL, BLUE SEA Comes to Brooklyn in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The world premiere of Dante Fuoco's bold solo work Blue Seal Blue Sea (or, gay boy grieves death of gay-hating dad) will début this fall. Directed by Clara Wiest, the production blends queer grief, family reckoning, and retro multimedia spectacle in a 15-performance run, November 6–23, 2025, at The Makers' Space, 13 Grattan St. #408, East Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY 11206.

Jolted by the sudden death of his estranged father, a gay man ventures back into the closet, where his childhood camcorder, TV, and family home videos are gathering dust. A fateful huff of “VCR cleaner” transports him through a g00ning galaxy, all the way to a watery world governed by Y2K technology. His name is now F@gg'aught Flamé, and if he ever wants to get back home he has to play—and play with—VHS tapes from a forgotten past.

"Blue Seal, Blue Sea is for any queer person who's ever felt like a stranger in their own family,” shared Fuoco. “My late father was amazing and loving and also could be cruel and homophobic. My goal with this show is not to vilify my dad, but to tell the truth about our dynamic. As I grieve his recent and unexpected death, I want to bring dignity to an undignified thing: being rejected by a parent."

“Blue Seal, Blue Sea is a story about stepping into your truth, even when you maybe forgot what that could be,” said Wiest. “Dante beautifully and vulnerably excavates the delicate balance of destiny, choices, and a complex father-son dynamic at the center of both.”

The runtime is approximately 60 minutes with no intermission.

Performances are Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 6:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Sundays at 6:00 p.m.

General admission tickets are $28. “Pay-What-You-Can” on Sunday, November 9, 6:00 p.m., Friday, November 14, 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, November 22, 8:30 p.m.