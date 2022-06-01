C'était BonTemps's to Present OFF KILTER

C'était Bontemps's OFF KILTER is a themed variety show to entice all the senses!

Hosted by C'était Bontemps, they will draw you through a new story each performance for a new kind of nightlife experience! This month's theme is ROYAL T*, with performances from an ALL TRANS cast, with an emphasis on the majesty and grace trans people bring to our art, culture, and community. Performances by: C'était Bontemps, Dev Doee, Junior Mintt, Klondyke, ShowPonii, Ty Valentine.

Website: https://www.bricktheater.com/event/cetait-bontemps/

C'était BonTemps's OFF KILTER

presented by C'était BonTemps

June 11, doors at 7:30pm

$15-$20