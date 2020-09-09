Creative Team Announced For Experimental Bitch's Culinary Audio Play + Food Box: IN THE KITCHEN

Reservations will go on sale September 23rd.

The complete creative team has been announced for interactive audio play In the Kitchen. Reservations for In the Kitchen's original recipe box and accompanying audio play will go on sale to the public on September 23rd. Experimental Bitch Presents (EBP) will host a live launch event featuring musical performance by Anat Halevy Hochberg and cooking demonstration by Annabel Rabiyah of The Awafi Kitchen on October 8th.

In the Kitchen is created and performed by Hannah Aliza Goldman. Goldman is joined by director Coral Cohen (Between the Threads: Jewish Women Project), who returns to the team after directing the 2019 workshop production at Access Theater. The devising duo adapt In the Kitchen for an interactive at-home experience.

Musician Anat Halevy Hochberg will serve as composer, adapting traditional Mizrahi Jewish songs with sound design by Carsen Joenk. Israeli music producer, Enat Ventura, returns to the project as audio engineer.

As previously reported, The Awafi Kitchen helmed by culinary artist, Annabel Rabiyah, will curate the recipe and ingredients of the In the Kitchen box. Rabiyah will also serve as art director.

Tatiana Baccari and Wednesday Derrico of Experimental Bitch produce, with stage management by EBP Resident Stage Manager, Rachel April.

Listeners will be led by Ms. Goldman through a tapestry of stories examining the intersections of Judaism and Arab culture, feminism, and culinary heritage, while they prepare Ba'aba Beh Tamur, a delicious Iraqi cookie, in the comfort of their homes. Reservations will include the recipe, food box and original audio play, which are integrated to guide the listener through the cooking process in their home. To learn more, visit EBP's' website at https://experimentalbitchpresents.com/. For tickets, visit https://experimentalbitchpresents.thundertix.com/events

