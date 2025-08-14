Corn Mo To Perform At The Hidden Jewel Box Theater August 31

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Singer-songwriter and raconteur Corn Mo will give a rare solo performance at The Hidden Jewel Box Theater on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. Known for fronting the bands .357 Lover and Tragedy, Corn Mo brings a mix of original songs and select covers to this intimate cabaret setting, offering audiences a chance to experience the depth and humor of his storytelling and musicianship.

Corn Mo—also known as Jonathan Cunningham—has toured internationally with the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, Wheatus, The Pontani Sisters, Nick Offerman, Ben Folds, They Might Be Giants, and The Polyphonic Spree.

His recording credits include vocals with Ben Folds, accordion on They Might Be Giants’ “Particle Man,” and multiple albums as a solo artist and with .357 Lover. He has co-written works for stage with Nick Jones and Nick Offerman, and co-produced the ballet SEVERED: The Tragic Loves of Frankenstein's Monster with The Love Show.

Tickets are $20 and available at cornmo.eventbrite.com. The Hidden Jewel Box Theater is located within the Port Authority Bus Terminal, South Wing, 625 8th Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY. The precise entrance location will be provided to ticket holders upon purchase.