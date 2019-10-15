Coney Island USA Sci-Fi Rock Opera Holds Open Call For Celebrity Lookalikes

Dick D. Zigun, Artistic Director of Coney Island USA and Funhouse Philosophers, announces that Bloody Brains in a Juke Box, previously slated to begin performances on November 8, has been rescheduled for Spring, 2020 in order to allow for a special casting drive to discover celebrity look-alike actors to portray characters resembling Sidney Poitier, Audrey Hepburn, Jackie Coogan and Jayne Mansfield. Special auditions for these parts will be held at Coney Island USA at 1208 Surf Avenue, Brooklyn on Sunday, October 27 from 1 to 5pm. The new performance dates for the production will be Fridays thru Sundays, March 6-29, with an opening night scheduled for March 14.



Bloody Brains in a Juke Box is a rock opera, with a libretto by Dick D. Zigun, music by Nikos Brisco, and is being directed by Circus Amok's Ethyl Eichelbrger award winning Jennifer Miller. In this sung-through and psychedelic sci-fi satire, characters resembling Sidney Poitier, Audrey Hepburn, Jackie Coogan and Jayne Mansfield tussle with a talking, flying, brain-eating Wurlitzer Model 1100 juke box - with results as mind-blowing and out there as anything you've ever seen at the sideshow.



While best known for such programs as the Mermaid Parade and the Coney Island Circus Sideshow, Coney Island USA has also been the longtime home of Funhouse Philosophers, a resident theater company devoted to presenting the plays of artistic director Dick Zigun, a Yale School of Drama and New Dramatists trained playwright whose previous works have included Dead End Dummy, Killing Republicans, The Ride Inspector's Nightmare, and last season's show The Education of Al Capone as Told by Jimmy Durante. In recent years, Funhouse Philosophers has been experimenting with the rock opera format in an effort to make abstract ideas like cosmology accessible via music and parody. Bloody Brains in a Jukebox is the culmination of that long-term exploration.



Bloody Brains in a Jukebox was developed on a grant from Mark Taper Forum, funded by funded by Columbia Pictures, as well as with funding from NYC Department of Cultural Affairs.

More information: ConeyIsland.com





Related Articles Shows View More Brooklyn Stories

More Hot Stories For You