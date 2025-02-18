ChubRub Comedy To Present THE HOTTEST BOYS IN SCHOOL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



ChubRub Comedy will present The Hottest Boys in School - an original musical about the sexiest boy group on this side of the equator. Written by Avis Zane, original music by Avis Zane, Ella Baldwin and Gavin Mckenzie

As Gloria, a bus driver, searches for the son she lost in her war on drugs, she realizes the boy she's been looking for might be right in front of her - a member of the prepubescent touring group The Hottest Boys in School. But which boy is her son? Is it Sam, the soft and soulful guitar player? Lucas, the goofball who doesn't know how to read or write? Or Barnabus, the posh British rascal who likes his milk a little sour? Join us for a night you won't forget, no matter how hard you try.

Directed by Gavin McKenzie and Avis Zane. Starring Ella Baldwin, Anna Falvey, Karen Herrera, Mahito Henderson, Healy Knight and Anya Petkovic.

