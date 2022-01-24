Cedric The Entertainer to Play Kings Theatre

Kings Theatre is thrilled to host a night with legendary actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer on Friday, April 29 at 8PM (doors at 6:30PM), Tickets will be on sale Friday, January 28 at 10a ET here.

Over the course of a career spanning 30 years, actor/comedian Cedric "The Entertainer" has solidified his status as one of the world's premier performers on the stage, in film and on television.

He currently stars in and executive produces the CBS Television hit comedies "The Neighborhood," which was just renewed for a third season and "The Greatest #AtHome Videos" executive produced through his production company A Bird And A Bear Entertainment. Cedric also co-stars in the hit TBS comedy "The Last O.G.", opposite Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish.

He will next be seen in a dramatic role portraying legendary civil rights activist and leader, Ralph Abernathy, in the upcoming feature film, "Son Of The South", executive produced by Spike Lee and directed by Lee's long-time editor, Barry Alexander Brown; "The Opening Act," about a group of comedians trying to breakthrough in the stand-up comedy world; and will soon begin production of the sequel to his hit "Johnson Family Vacation," that he will again star in and produce.

Cedric's other noteworthy television credits include the comedy series "The Soul Man," which he co-created and executive produced through A Bird And A Bear Entertainment; "The Steve Harvey Show", which he won four NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy; the sketch comedy series "Cedric the Entertainer Presents", which he starred in and executive produced and was honored the AFTRA Award of Excellence for; served as host of season 12 of the hit game show "Who Wants To Be A Millionaire"; and was featured as the voice of Bobby Proud in the Disney animated series "The Proud Family", that he also received an NAACP Image Award for.

His versatile film work spans genres from memorable performances in comedies such as the hit "Barbershop" franchise, "Johnson Family Vacation," "The Original Kings of Comedy" concert film which chronicled his record breaking Kings of Comedy Tour with fellow comedians Steve Harvey, D.L Hughley and the late Bernie Mac; to dramas like Paul Schrader's critically acclaimed Oscar nominated drama "First Reformed," co-starring Ethan Hawke and Amanda Seyfried; and his signature baritone voice in animated hits such as Disney's "Madagascar" and "Planes" franchises, "Ice Age 2" and "Dr. Dolittle 2," among many others.