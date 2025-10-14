Cast Of DUNGEONS & DRAGONS' THE TWENTY-SIDED TAVERN to Return to Brooklyn With Aabria Iyengar

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Featured cast members of Off-Broadway sensation Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty Sided Tavern will return to the Crown Hill Theatre on October 23rd for a new performance of Tales From The Tavern, featuring special guest Aabria Iyengar.

About Tales From The Tavern:

Get ready for a night of daring quests, chaotic dice rolls, and interactive mayhem! On October 23rd, join us at Crown Hill Theatre in Brooklyn for Tales from the Tavern, an interactive live adventure featuring the cast and creative director of the Off-Broadway sensation Dungeons & Dragons The Twenty-Sided Tavern.

"We are so excited to bring actual play LEGEND Aabria Iyengar into Crown Hill to play with us! She is a true agent of chaos, and her humor is going to super charge the show in ways no one can possibly predict" says host and producer, Michael Fell.

William Champion will helm the performance as he weaves an epic story in front of your very eyes. This horror focused campaign will be set in the world of Regolus, as seen in Bards of New York's campaigns; Genesis, Evolution, and Dark Age. If you've ever been curious about D&D, this is the perfect event to dip your toe in the water and see why everyone knows someone who is obsessed with this game.

Be sure to arrive early, as we will have vendors from spots like The Last Place on Earth, Plus One Exp, 321 RPG, Pocket Bard, and cast members from Bards of New York tabling, meeting with audience members, doing giveaways and more!

Special Guests: Aabria Iyengar, Maddie Murphy, and Alex Stompoly

GMed by Will Champion

Hosted by Michael Fell

About Aabria Iyengar:

Aabria Iyengar (she/her) is an actor, storyteller and game master based in Los Angeles, and known for her extensive roles within the tabletop roleplaying industry and community. Aabria began her tabletop roleplaying career nearly a decade ago, starting off first as a hobby, in part by watching Critical Role, and has since continued to hone her skills with campaigns featured on Happy Jacks RPG and on other popular channels such as Saving Throw, Hyper RPG, and Dimension 20.

Iyengar has also written for games like Mall Kids, Demigods, and Lighthearted. Prior to her tabletop gaming career, Aabria served as an academic tutor, improv comic and stand-up comedian.