Cast Announced for A GOOD REASON TO BE AFRAID at brooklynONE Productions

brooklynONE productions has announced the cast of its upcoming world premiere, A Good Reason to Be Afraid, a new horror comedy co-written by Isaiah Rothstein and Zachary Aaron Croft, and directed by Croft. The production will debut this October at the Tom Kane Theatre in Industry City.

The cast features Emily Missud as Lin, Payton Georgiana as Wendy, Michael Delaflor as Robbie, Em Rose Stern as Dana, and Matt Vita as Howard. Together, these five actors form an ensemble that promises to deliver both blood-curdling scares and laugh-out-loud moments.

“This cast is an incredible mix of raw talent, presence, and energy,” said Anthony Marino, Founder and Artistic Director of brooklynONE productions. “Each actor brings something unique to the table, and together they create the perfect ensemble to deliver this play’s balance of scares and laughs. We could not be more excited to share their work with audiences this fall.”

A Good Reason to Be Afraid marks a bold new addition to brooklynONE’s growing repertoire of original works. Performances will run Thursday, October 9 through Saturday, October 11 at 8:00 PM, with matinees on Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12 at 3:00 PM. All performances will take place at bkONE: The Tom Kane Theatre at Industry City in Brooklyn. Tickets will be on sale soon.

brooklynONE productions invites audiences to join them for this thrilling world premiere that proves sometimes, there’s every reason to be afraid.

About brooklynONE productions

Founded in 2006, brooklynONE productions is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit performing arts and events company dedicated to presenting daring new works and making South Brooklyn a cultural destination. Based at Industry City in Brooklyn, bkONE produces theatre, film, art, and community programming that pushes boundaries while celebrating the power of live performance.