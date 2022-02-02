CPR â€“ Center For Performance Research Announces 2022 Spring Season

CPR - Center for Performance Research, which supports the development and incubation of new work in dance and performance, and time-based forms, is thrilled to announce its 2022 Spring Season of public programs and residencies.

The 2022 Spring Season will have both in-person and virtual events, and features new work by current CPR Artists-in-Residence, including live performance installations by Star Mitchell and DomÃ©nica Garcia with Damariz Damken, and a virtual lecture-demonstration and workshop with Johnnie Cruise Mercer; the continuation of Spring Movement, part of CPR's bi-annual festival of new work, guest curated by Pioneers Go East Collective; works-in-progress as part of Open Studios curated by ryen heart and CPR Programs Manager Regine Pieters; experiments and investigations in Performance Philosophy Reading Group, hosted by artists Jessie Young and ryen heart and Amanda Monti; the premiere of "THE YENTA SHOW! LIVE from BROOKLYN!", a live talk show created by 2020-21 CPR Artist-in-Residence Stuart B Meyers; and co-presentations with ISSUE Project Room and its 2022 Artist-in-Residence Sydney Spann, and The Bushwick Starr's annual Starr Reading Series.

Continuing its artistic residency programs, CPR welcomes ten artists as its 2022 Artists-in-Residence for a year-long residency; and hosts a week-long Technical Residency with performer and artist Stuart B Meyers, which will culminate in the premiere of a new performance at CPR as part of the 2022 Spring Season.

"This spring at CPR, artists are revealing investigations from a time of isolation, and invite us as audiences, peers, and collaborators to engage with and contribute to their ongoing research," says Alexandra Rosenberg, CPR's Executive Director. "The season is anchored by artist-driven ideas and experiments, where CPR can create a space that is responsive and adaptive to various approaches to space, time, body, and material. There is a distinct playfulness in these artists' work, even as they grapple with complex subject matter such as memory, identity, trauma, healing, and our desire for love and connection. In this moment of uncertainty, confusion, and hope, the experience of gathering, witnessing, and exchanging these ideas feels entirely crucial."

All of CPR's 2022 Spring Season programs are free or are 'pay-what-you-can' with a free option. In addition to programs that are presented virtually, many in-person programs will also be made available online, providing multiple points of access for audiences to experience and engage with new work at CPR.

CPR is committed to the health and safety of its community. CPR requires all artists, visitors, and staff to be fully-vaccinated against Covid-19 to enter CPR, and will require vaccine boosters starting March 1, 2022. Masks must also be worn at all times.

CPR's 2022 Spring Season is organized by Alexandra Rosenberg, Executive Director and Regine Pieters, Programs Manager, with support from Ben Demarest, Production and Facilities Manager.

A full calendar of events at CPR as part of the 2022 Spring Season is available at www.cprnyc.org/event-calendar.