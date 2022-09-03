Brooklyn Comedy Collective's WOOF to Present LOST VAGUS in September

Laura Ornella's one-woman show, Lost Vagus, will be presented as part of Brooklyn Comedy Collective's WOOF programming. The show will run on Sunday, September 11th and Sunday, September 18th at 7:00 PM at Brooklyn Comedy Collective (167 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206). Doors open at 6:45 PM.

When Ohio sweetheart Diane Schooner discovers her husband has been unfaithful, she has a revolution of the mind. Reflecting on her mother's path, Diane vows to live authentically and finally discover who she truly is by changing her name to Diane De Niro and heading out West to pursue a career in show business - thanks to Gunther from Friends.

In this plucky road trip adventure, Ornella masterfully transforms into characters encountered along the journey to Hollywood. From MLM conference fanatics to celebrity wellness confessionals and washed-up stars of yesteryear, the story's people and places interrogate performance, fame, and theatricality. Antics ensue as Diane fights for her dream and finds some unlikely alliances, changing her in ways she could've never expected.

Written by and starring Laura Ornella, LOST VAGUS takes us on a journey of self-discovery. It is one of two WOOF works in development that will show on both run dates.

The creative team is Laura Ornella (Writer, Actor), Charlotte Otremba (Director), and Baylor Knobloch (Assistant Director).

For tickets and more information, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2194819®id=324&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.brooklyncc.com%2Fshow-schedule%2Fwoof%2F9-11?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1