Brooklyn Academy Of Music Announces 2019 BAMkids Fall Movies And Concerts

Brooklyn Academy Of Music (BAM) announces the 2019BAMkids fall programming as part of its year-round arts events for kids and families.

The season commences with the return of BAMkids Movie Matinees, the popular Sunday afternoon movie collection curated by BAM Film. The series begins on Oct 20 with the strikingly animated, Oscar-winning superhero film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, followed by a collection of family films, including Studio Ghibli alum Kitarô Kôsaka's Okko's Inn, Mira Nair'sQueen of Katwe, and the holiday classic Muppet Christmas Carol.

Beginning Nov 9, the BAMkids Music Series returns this year with three family-friendly concerts. Performed in the more intimate setting of BAMcafé, kids get to enjoy up-close and personal performances meant to enrich and enhance their music education. This year's lineup includes the jazzed-up band Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Kats; the family-friendly show celebrating music and spoken word with Get Up, Stand Up!; and the intermingling of classical Indian music and American classics with the musical trio Raga Kids. Families are encouraged to attend pre-concert activities before each performance.

For the 18th year, the annual free community Halloween celebration BAMboo! returns, featuring treats, games, a costume contest, and much more.

"Each season, we aim to present exciting new productions that will provide families with an unforgettable experience. This fall BAMkids has a wonderful slate of movie matinees and music for families with kids of all ages," said BAM Director of Education and Family Programs, Steven McIntosh. "We open the season, in October, cheering on Brooklyn's very own superhero in the award-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. And in November BAMkids Music Series, for our youngest concertgoers, returns with three fun, imaginative, and interactive concerts that will expose, and maybe introduce, children to different genres of music."

Tickets for all BAMkids Movie Matinees and BAMkids Music Series go on sale Sep 19 for the general public (Sep 12 for members). Visit https://www.bam.org/programs/2019/bamkids for tickets. Detailed program information below.

Oct 20 BAMkids Movie Matinees: Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Oct 31 BAMboo!

Nov 3 BAMkids Movie Matinees: Okko's Inn

Nov 9 BAMkids Music Series: Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Kats (jazz)

Nov 16 BAMkids Music Series: Get Up Family Workshop (hip-hop workshop)

Nov 16 BAMkids Music Series: Get Up, Stand Up! (hip-hop/spoken word)

Nov 17 BAMkids Movie Matinees: Queen of Katwe

Dec 1 BAMkids Movie Matinees: Muppet Christmas Carol

Dec 7 BAMkids Music Series: Raga Kids (Indian classical)





