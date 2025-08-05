BkONE Will Host The Brooklyn Shakespeare Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This summer, brooklynONE productions (bkONE) invites audiences to step into a whirlwind of Shakespearean revelry, local artisan culture, and spontaneous performance at the Brooklyn Shakespeare Festival 2025, held August 8–10 in the scenic Bandshell Courtyard 1/2 of Industry City (220 36th Street, Brooklyn, NY).

The centerpiece of the festival is a bold and playful new production of Measure for Measure, co-directed by Jessica Bathurst and Anthony Noto, with production support from Nicole Ashley Franz. The show features live musical accompaniment by The Haberdashery (James Bathurst, Phil Catelinet, Michael LoPorto), with original compositions by James Bathurst, Stephen Gracia, and Therina Bella. This staging breathes new life into the Bard's tale of morality, power, and justice, infused with humor, musicality, and contemporary relevance.

Adding to the excitement is Thorn & Petal Stick Improv Troupe, bringing Improv Shakespeare to the stage with unscripted hijinks and Elizabethan chaos that only this wild and talented group can deliver.

Alongside the performances, audiences can immerse themselves in a vibrant Marketplace filled with artisan vendors, local makers, and food pop-ups — a true weekend celebration of Brooklyn's creative spirit.

Festival Schedule

Performances – Measure for Measure

Friday, August 8 @ 8 PM



Saturday, August 9 @ 2 PM & 6 PM



Sunday, August 10 @ 12 PM & 3 PM



Thorn & Petal Stick Improv Performances

Friday, August 8 @ 6 PM



Saturday, August 9 @ 12 PM & 4 PM



Sunday, August 10 @ 1:30 PM



Marketplace Hours

Saturday, August 9 | 11 AM – 6 PM



Sunday, August 10 | 11 AM – 5 PM



FREE RSVP & Info: www.bkONE.org