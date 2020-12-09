BRIC Appoints Seneca Mudd as New COO and Executive Vice President

BRIC has announced the appointment of Seneca Mudd as their Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President. Mudd will build upon his vast experience in business development, operational strategy, and digital media, as well as his passion for the arts, to oversee BRIC's strategic growth and daily operations. In this new role, he will lead critical areas of the organization such as Finance, Human Resources, Compliance, Facilities, and Technology, furthering BRIC's leading position in the field.

"This year of unprecedented change and transformation has enabled us to serve our community of artists and media makers in ways we could only imagine a year ago. We have had the opportunity to focus on growing our accessibility initiatives, bring our community together in new ways, and pivot to make our offerings accessible on all screens. I'm thrilled to welcome Seneca to the BRIC family. His experience and fresh perspective will help to drive our efforts as we continue to serve our community, expand our resources, and reimagine our systems and processes for 2021 and beyond," said BRIC President, Kristina Newman-Scott.

"I have been inspired by BRIC's mission and commitment to their community for quite some time now and am looking forward to continuing to innovate how we bring content across disciplines to audiences in Brooklyn and beyond. I'm excited to join the team and work towards building a strong, joyful, and sustainable future for this organization and the arts in Brooklyn," said Seneca Mudd, BRIC's COO and Executive Vice President.

Prior to joining BRIC, Seneca was Senior Vice President for Business Development at MDC Partners Inc., and Vice President for Global Clients at Xaxis, a unit of W.P.P. plc, a communications holding group, where he specialized in revenue development, audience strategy, and business diplomacy. A native New Yorker and Brooklyn resident, Seneca's early career began as an investment banker with J.P. Morgan, followed by executive assignments in Benelux for DoubleClick, Inc., a division of Google, where he led video, social, and programmatic media teams. During his tenure as an Associate Producer on Antiques Roadshow at W.G.B.H. Boston, Seneca honed his command of broadcast programming, scheduling, and sponsorship.

Seneca is a graduate of Brown University and has served as Director of the school's alumni association board. He holds a M.S.F.S. from Georgetown University, and a M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School.