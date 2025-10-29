BLUE COWBOY Extends Run At The Bushwick Starr Through November 15

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bushwick Starr has announced an additional extension for Blue Cowboy, the new solo play written and performed by Obie Award winner David Cale and directed by Les Waters. The production will now run through November 15, 2025, at The Bushwick Starr’s permanent home at 419 Eldert Street in Brooklyn. Performances are held Tuesdays through Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.

Blue Cowboy follows a New York writer who travels to Ketchum, Idaho, to work on a film script and experiences an unexpected encounter with a local ranch hand during the town’s annual “Trailing of the Sheep Festival.” The play explores themes of identity, desire, and connection between two men from different worlds, told in Cale’s distinct confessional narrative style.

The creative team includes Set and Props Designer Colleen Murray, Costume Designer Kaye Voyce, Lighting Designer Mextly Couzin, Sound Designer Tei Blow, Stage Manager Siena Yusi, Assistant Stage Manager Maia Tivony, and Assistant Costume Designer Noah Willis-Hogan. Lucy Jackson serves as Line Producer, with artwork by Brenna O’Brien.

Commissioned by The Sun Valley Playwright’s Residency—a program of The Community Library’s Hemingway Writer-in-Residence in association with Sawtooth Productions—the play was developed in part through a residency and workshop at Ancram Center for the Arts.

“The Starr is absolutely delighted to finally be working with David Cale on Blue Cowboy,” said Artistic Director Noel Allain. “Add legendary director Les Waters to the mix and you’ve got something truly exceptional kicking off our second season at our new permanent home.”

Cale’s previous works include Harry Clarke (Vineyard Theatre, Audible, West End), Lillian (Playwrights Horizons), Deep in a Dream of You (The Public Theater), and We’re Only Alive for a Short Amount of Time (The Public, Goodman Theatre). Waters’ recent directing credits include Dana H (Broadway), Grief Camp (Atlantic Theater Company), and Eurydice (Signature Theatre).