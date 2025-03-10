BEING/SCENE A Convergence On The Work Of Steve Wangh Reveals Programming

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What Will the Neighbors Say? has revealed the programming for "Being/Scene: Through the Fourth Wall," a day-long gathering honoring the work and teachings of Steve Wangh on Saturday, March 15th from 2pm-10pm. The event will be held at Gracemoon Arts Theatre in Bushwick. All proceeds will benefit War Child, a rights-based organization working in conflict zones worldwide, that advocates with and on behalf of children to ensure their fundamental rights are upheld.

The event will feature readings of three of Wangh's plays, a panel discussion entitled "Here We Are: Producing Experimental Theatre in 2025" and a workshop presented by Steve Wangh himself. The programming will be followed by an open wine bar reception. The event will be presented worldwide through a partnership with HowlRound Theatre Commons, who will stream the programming for free.

The three plays represent writing from throughout Steve's career so far. "The Audeince" will be directed by Kenny Finkle, performed by Wangh and Rosemary Quinn. "The Exit Interview" will be directed by Federica Borlenghi and feature Maria Müller, Rupert Fennessy and Jake Innerst. "Waking Up," directed by the Gracemoon Arts Theatre ensemble, will feature performers Augustus Oicle and Krista Morin. The Neighbors' Co-Artistic Directors James Clements and Sam Hood Adrain will then moderate "Here We Are," a panel discussion on the state of the field today, featuring Michèle Lonsdale Smith (Artistic Director, Gracemoon Arts Theatre), Melissa Moschitto (Artistic Director, The Anthropologists) and India Shanelle (Project Manager, IndieSpace). Lastly, Wangh will present a lecture and workshop for participants using his signature theatre-making pedagogy.

Steve Wangh is a director, acting teacher and the author of fifteen plays. He was Associate Writer for "The Laramie Project" (Emmy nomination 2002), a co-writer of "The People's Temple" (Glickman Award: Best Play in the Bay Area 2005), and dramaturg of Moisés Kaufman's "Gross Indecency." His latest play, "Misconceptions," premiered in New York in May, 2023. Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of his seminal book, "An Acrobat of the Heart," this Convergence recognizes the influences of Wangh's work on generations of theatremakers, actors and educators.

What Will the Neighbors Say? is an investigative theatre company that provokes questions through untold stories. Led by a collaborative cohort of International Artists, the Neighbors present overlooked social, cultural and historical narratives that challenge the audience to reflect on the current moment. Through a combination of original plays, arts education workshops and dynamic community gatherings, the troupe incites rowdy and rigorous debate at the theatre and throughout the Neighborhood.

