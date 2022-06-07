BARE BOOK CLUB NYC Returns June 14 at The Brick with Queer Stories

On Tuesday, June 14, The Brick will host the next installment of Bare Book Club NYC. Bare Book Club is a group of beautiful women who love to read...naked. That's it. Each month a rotating cast joins this nude literary salon of themed readings for your enjoyment.

For the June show they'll be celebrating Pride with reading about the queer perspective. Ranging form articles, books, poems, and more, come celebrate the queer experience.

The June cast includes readers: Queerly Femmetastic, Violenta, Nina Divina, and your resident host, Anja Keister.

The event will include a raffle with goodies from Uberlube and Chef Bane plus the amazing Prince Peacock will be vending their amazing earrings.

https://www.bricktheater.com/event/bare-book-club-nyc/

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1123812