Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BARE BOOK CLUB NYC Returns June 14 at The Brick with Queer Stories

The June cast includes readers: Queerly Femmetastic, Violenta, Nina Divina, and your resident host, Anja Keister.

Brooklyn News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 7, 2022  

On Tuesday, June 14, The Brick will host the next installment of Bare Book Club NYC. Bare Book Club is a group of beautiful women who love to read...naked. That's it. Each month a rotating cast joins this nude literary salon of themed readings for your enjoyment.

For the June show they'll be celebrating Pride with reading about the queer perspective. Ranging form articles, books, poems, and more, come celebrate the queer experience.

The June cast includes readers: Queerly Femmetastic, Violenta, Nina Divina, and your resident host, Anja Keister.

The event will include a raffle with goodies from Uberlube and Chef Bane plus the amazing Prince Peacock will be vending their amazing earrings.

https://www.bricktheater.com/event/bare-book-club-nyc/

https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1123812





Related Articles View More Brooklyn Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • HAUNTING HISTORY Comes to Placer Repertory Theater
  • Theatricum Botanicum to Present New Revival of THE WEST SIDE WALTZ
  • Comedian Nate Bargatze Comes To The Bank Of American Performing Arts Center
  • The Conejo Improv Players to Stage New Production, "Game Name"