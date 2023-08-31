BANANA Heads To Philly Fringe After A Successful Edinburgh Run

Is he man? Or is he banana? The Cavendish banana is stuck in a shipping box, with only his sexy, more flavorful cousin Gros Michel to help him escape. But does the Cavendish even want to leave?

Stand-up, physical comedy, magic, striptease and more in this solo absurdist clown show exploring themes of isolation, denial, and human connection, using comedy as a tool to process painful realizations and truths.

BANANA arrives at Philly Fringe fresh off an award-winning run at PortFringe (Achievement in Performance, Patron's Pick) and a successful run at Edinburgh, listed on the Interrobang's "Top Comedy Picks of 2023" and The List's "Clowns to Watch Out For."

BANANA is performed and written by Michael Galligan, and directed and co-devised by Bailey Nassetta.

BANANA

A Solo Clown Show

Cannonball Festival

Maas Building Studio

Thursday September 14 @ 9:30PM

Friday September 15 @ 7:30PM

Sunday September 17 @ 3:30PM

Monday September 18 @ 9:30PM