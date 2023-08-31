BANANA Heads To Philly Fringe After A Successful Edinburgh Run

BANANA is performed and written by Michael Galligan, and directed and co-devised by Bailey Nassetta.
Is he man? Or is he banana? The Cavendish banana is stuck in a shipping box, with only his sexy, more flavorful cousin Gros Michel to help him escape. But does the Cavendish even want to leave?
Stand-up, physical comedy, magic, striptease and more in this solo absurdist clown show exploring themes of isolation, denial, and human connection, using comedy as a tool to process painful realizations and truths.
BANANA arrives at Philly Fringe fresh off an award-winning run at PortFringe (Achievement in Performance, Patron's Pick) and a successful run at Edinburgh, listed on the Interrobang's "Top Comedy Picks of 2023" and The List's "Clowns to Watch Out For."
A Solo Clown Show
Cannonball Festival
Maas Building Studio
Thursday September 14 @ 9:30PM
Friday September 15 @ 7:30PM
Sunday September 17 @ 3:30PM
Monday September 18 @ 9:30PM
