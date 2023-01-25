Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

BAMkids Film Festival And Free Family-Friendly Carnival Activites Announced At BAM, February 4 & 5

The film shorts are presented with free, family-friendly carnival activities, including walkabout performers, live performances, and hands-on activities.

Jan. 25, 2023  

BAMkids Film Festival is back Feb 4 & 5 with over 50 animated and live-action short films from around the globe.

The film shorts are presented with free, family-friendly carnival activities, including walkabout performers, live performances, and hands-on activities. Festival activities take place from 9:30am to 3pm. And the festival will be available on-demand from February 4 to 12 for those who choose to stream the film programs from home.


BAMkids Film Festival 2023

In association with International Film Festival and Melbourne International Animation Festival

In-Person: BAM Rose Cinemas (Peter Jay Sharp Building, 30 Lafayette Ave)

Feb 4 & 5 starting at 9:30am

Tickets: $10 for children (13 & under), $14 for adults, and $9 for members

Ages 3-11

Video On Demand: BAM.org

Feb 4-12

Tickets: Full Festival Pass Pay-what-you-wish starting at $30 and Single Programs Pay-what-you-wish starting at $5

Ages 3-11

Highlighting the best shorts and features from around the globe, the 25th annual BAMkids Film Festival returns with US and New York premieres available in-person and video on demand. This year's festival highlights over 50 animated and live-action short films from around the globe that encourage kids to embrace their dreams, follow their hearts and let their imaginations soar. Plus, we've got a great line-up of activities-including dance and circus performances, creative experiential activities, and the Young Filmmakers Showcase. Visit bam.org/kids for the full schedule.

BAMkids Film Festival Shorts Programs

Cute & Cozy

Sat, Feb 4 at 10am, 11:40am & Sun, Feb 5 at 10am

Ages 3-5

(60 min)

On Demand Feb 4-12

T-Rex (Germany), Mel Fell (United States), Who is it: Who is singing? (Taiwan), Soon May the Musifants Come (Germany), Blewish (United States), Desa Timun (The Cucumber Village) (Indonesia), Don't Be Scared (United States), Between Wings and Swings (Canada), The Ant March (Russia), Spuffies (Slovenia), Robots Don't Tell Jokes (United States), Winter in a Day (United States). From Northwest Film Forum.

Adventure Awaits!

Sat, Feb 4 at 1:20pm & Sun, Feb 5 at 1:20pm

Ages 6-8

(71 min)

Video On Demand Feb 4-12

The Fox & The Pigeon: Narrative Neighbours (Canada), Operation Frankenstein (Spain), And Then (Switzerland), Idodo (Switzerland), Sockz Studio's: I Know an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly (United States), Hello Stranger (Germany), I'm Not Afraid! (Norway), Swop - Dentist (Netherlands), Spirits of the Forest (India), Brave Girl: The Future of Wyoming (United States). From Northwest Film Forum.

From the Heart

Sat, Feb 4 at 12:20pm & Sun, Feb 5 at 11:40am

Ages 6-8

(65 min)

Video On Demand Feb 4-12

Squirrel (Germany), Balloom (Canada), Marea (Switzerland), The Most Boring Granny in the Whole World (Germany), Wonderment (France), Peter the Beetle (Estonia), Rachel (United States), Pete (United States), She Dreams at Sunrise (United States), Cupids (United States). From Northwest Film Forum.

Finding My Way

Ages 9+

(95 min)

Sat, Feb 4 at 1:40pm & Sun, Feb 5 at 1pm

Video On Demand Feb 4-12

Rocks 4 Sale! (United States), Arctic Song (Canada), Salvador Dali (Kyrgyzstan), Generation Impact: The Coder (United States), The Winner (Iran), Meta (Germany), Room Rodeo (United States), Julieta and the Turtles in the Plastic Soup (Netherlands). From Northwest Film Forum.

Imagine That!

Ages 3-5

(60 min)

Sat, Feb 4 at 10:20am & Sun, Feb 5 at 10:20am, 11am

Video On Demand Feb 4-12

Hi (China), Hypnotidoo (Italy), Sign Up (Philip Watts), Early Birds (Canada), Sum of its Parts (United States), Blocks (Germany), Topapa (Taiwan), Meta (Germany), Mouse House (Slovenia), Swing (Spain), The Ordinary (Netherlands), Suzie in the Garden (England). From Melbourne International Animation Festival.

Reach for the Stars

Ages 6-8

(67 min)

Sat, Feb 4 at 11am, 12:40pm & Sun, Feb 5 at 10:40am

Video On Demand Feb 4-12

Wonderfully Made (Australia), Andy, A Dog's Tale (United States), Apart (Australia), Cél (Australia), Hide (Canada), Nobody Stands Nowhere (United Kingdom), Up You Go (Singapore), Scribblings (Canada), Arlo Sings the Blues (United States), Candlelight (United Kingdom), Papirola (Spain), Cool for You (United States), Luce and the Rock (Belgium, the Netherlands, France). From Melbourne International Animation Festival.



