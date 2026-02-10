Chalse Okeke, Sheldon J. Nicholas, Bryce Foley, & Celestine Rae Set for Benefit Reading of IS GOD IS

🎭 NEW! Brooklyn Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Brooklyn & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Terry Knickerbocker Studio has will present a one-day-only reading of IS GOD IS by Aleshea Harris on Sunday February 22nd at 3pm at The Landing In Industry City, benefiting the Equity in Acting Excellence Project.

The reading will be directed by Justin Cimino and feature: Celestine Rae, Deja Dawkins, Chalse Okeke, Sheldon J. Nicholas, Mannie Mendez, Tawny Dolley, Terrence J. Wartell, Bryce Foley, with stage directions read by Ayana Anise Mumford.

IS GOD IS follows twin sisters who sojourn from the Dirty South to the California desert to exact righteous revenge. A recipient of the 2018 Obie Award in Playwriting for Aleshea Harris, IS GOD IS evokes the ancient, the modern, the tragic, the Spaghetti Western and Afropunk.

This is also a rare opportunity to hear this award-winning play aloud ahead of its theatrical release this spring 2026 written and directed by Harris herself and starring 2x Tony Award Winner Kara Young (Purlie Victorious), 10x Grammy Nominated Recording Artist Janelle Monae, and Emmy Winner Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us, Paradise).

As we celebrate Black History Month, TKS recognizes the profound impact of the Black community globally. From influential leaders and thinkers to groundbreaking artists and cultural icons, their contributors have played an instrumental role in shaping our world. Through Harris' effervsecent genre-bending mosaic, IS GOD IS embodies the endless possibilities of how audaciously questioning the cycles of our past can continue to reclaim our future. Seating is limited, and we encourage early ticket purchases. Tickets include access to a special auction and raffle with prizes such as Off-Broadway tickets, Industry City gift cards, headshot sessions, a coaching session with Terry Knickerbocker, and so much more!

About the Fundraiser

All proceeds support The TKS Equity in Acting Excellence Project, which is dedicated to creating opportunities for students who would otherwise not have the financial means to attend Terry Knickerbocker Studio. Your support enables us to provide these students with access to exceptional training led by our world-class faculty, immersive experiences in our beautiful Industry City space, and a comprehensive curriculum designed to nurture their growth, refine their craft, and empower their artistic expression. Together, we can ensure that underrepresented communities have the opportunity to train at the highest level and pursue their individual artistic goals.

We invite those with the means to contribute more generously to do so, as every dollar makes a difference in the lives of these aspiring young actors. Your support ensures that talented students have access to invaluable opportunities in the performing arts. Thank you for your generosity!

If you can't be with us on the 22nd but still want to support our Equity in Acting Excellence Project, donate whatever amount you'd like and we will gift a ticket to someone so they can attend!