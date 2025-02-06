Asase Yaa Unveils Lineup For Second Annual Rhythms & Movements Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation's 2nd Annual Rhythms & Movements of African American Culture Festival, themed REVOLUTION REQUIRES RESISTANCE, will pay homage to the Indigenous African ancestors, artists, art, music, and dance that have influenced and had a revolutionary impact in fueling artistic activism and resiliency in African American culture and art since the civil rights movement in the US during the 60s. The all-star artist bill for the festival is highlighted by legendary Ghanaian, four-time Grammy Award-nominated drummer, composer, and producer Weedie Braimah with Malian world-renowned balafon virtuoso Balla Kouyaté. The duo's performance, TRIBUTE TO ARTISTS OF THE REVOLUTION, (their first in a decade) is slated for Friday, February 14th. The five-day festival runs at the Abrons Art Center Playhouse Theater February 12 – 16.

To further spark cultural pride and inspire activism during Black History Month, Asase Yaa launched a 20-day ad campaign – running January 28 through February 16 – in partnership with Spectrum Reach. It's their first ever citywide cable TV, streaming, and social media advertising campaign. The ad campaign is driven by a 30-second commercial that Spectrum is programming daily across several of its premiere and local TV cable networks and streaming platforms. Simultaneously, the commercial campaign will run on Facebook and Instagram.

“Our vision for the Festival was not to just celebrate Black History Month. We wanted to showcase talented African and African American artists, music, dance, theater, and art that honors our ancestors and reinforces our goal to honor and inspire our youth to carry the torch in future generations,” noted Kofi Osei Williams, Executive Director of Asase Yaa Cultural Arts Foundation & Executive Producer of the Festival.

Djembe drummer Weedie Braimah exclaimed, “I'm especially grateful to my brother and dear friend, Kofi Osei Williams. He is a true visionary—who along with Chief Ayanda Clarke conceived this incredible idea for us to perform, which we feel will be a rare Afro-futuristic musical experience.”

RHYTHMS & MOVEMENTS will also feature several of New York's most celebrated youth dance and theater companies. SUNJATA KAMALENYA BY THE EXPERIENTIAL THEATER COMPANY is an immersive theater youth and family theater performance scheduled for (6) morning and afternoon shows (February 12-14). The trio of Asase Yaa Youth Ensemble, FIYAA Forces of Nature Incredible Youth Arts Alliance, and Ife Youth Dance Theater will headline BLACK DANCE PIONEERS with LEGACY (February 13). The Obie Award-winning and revered Asase Yaa African American Dance Theater (dancers and drummers) will culminate the Festival with the DJEMBE IN THE NEW MILLENNIUM, MUSICAL on February 15th and 16th. In addition, the festival's evening performances will feature VOICES OF RESISTANCE: SPOKEN WORD SERIES, comprised of spoken word artists opening with an original piece inspired by the theme, and EVOLUTION OF ACTIVISM: MATISSE & DISTRICT 16 VISUAL ARTS EXHIBIT, highlights artworks by youth that will run in theater lobby throughout the festival.

