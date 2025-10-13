25TH ANNUAL THE 24 HOUR PLAYS GALA to Take Place in Brooklyn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE 24 HOUR PLAYS' Annual Celebrity Gala will take place in Brooklyn for the first time. The 24 Hour Plays Holiday in Brooklyn will be held on Friday, December 12, 2025, at The Space at Irondale.

"As a longtime Brooklyn resident, I'm especially delighted that The 24 Hour Plays annual gala will travel over the bridge for its 25th year, and just in time for the holiday season," said Mark Armstrong, Artistic Director. "We look forward to announcing another incredible group of actors, directors and playwrights who'll create a singular evening of theater at the iconic Space at Irondale."

Since 1995, The 24 Hour Plays have brought together extraordinary artists to write, rehearse and perform new plays and musicals in 24 hours. Their annual flagship event featuring stars from theater, film, TV, music and comedy is a New York City institution, writing and performing new work about the world we live in. This one-night-only event showcases great artists in new ways, sparks enduring creative partnerships and offers audiences an electric you-had-to-be-there theatrical experience.

Artists for The 24 Hour Plays Holiday in Brooklyn will be announced soon. Tickets begin at $99 and VIP packages are available at 24hourplays.org/25th-annual-gala.

Proceeds from the event support The 24 Hour Plays non-profit activities throughout the year, including education programming with students from middle school to college, professional development for early-career artists through the flagship program The 24 Hour Plays Nationals, and partner productions with theaters around the US and abroad.