QPAC and Griffith University Partner Up For The Stage

The Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) and Queensland Conservatorium Griffith University (QCGU) announced a milestone partnership that will see students from the Conservatorium train and study in-residence at QPAC year-round.

Building on an enduring relationship the institutions have long enjoyed, this partnership is a first for both and furthers their joint commitment to nurturing the next generations of performing arts talent.

The 5 + 5-year partnership will provide Conservatorium students with access to three purpose-built rehearsal spaces at QPAC year-round and will allow the University to consolidate its performing arts courses at its South Bank campus.

QPAC Chief Executive John Kotzas said the organisations had long enjoyed a fruitful partnership including performance collaborations and professional development opportunities for students including workshops and masterclasses.

"QPAC and QCGU have always had a good working relationship, so this is a natural next step for us to cement the partnership. We share a firm commitment to developing and growing the performing arts industry and this partnership provides us with an opportunity to invest in the education of artists coming through QCGU courses," he said.

"It also opens up our building outside of our performance schedule and makes it more accessible to the students who can benefit greatly from further exposure to QPAC's technical and production expertise.

"The Griffith Musical Theatre program is now one of the most sought-after programs of its kind in Australia with more than 450 applicants auditioning for just 20 places each year."

Vice Chancellor and President of Griffith University, Professor Carolyn Evans, said the Griffith Musical Theatre program had produced a raft of acclaimed artists, several of whom were currently starring as leads in some of the country's most high profile and popular stage musicals.

"Since the Bachelor of Musical Theatre was introduced in 2011, we've had students starring in Frozen - the Musical, SIX!-The Musical, Come From Away, Hairspray, Jagged Little Pill, and The Phantom of the Opera with Griffith alumna Shubshri Kandiah currently in the lead role of Cinderella," Professor Evans said.



Minister for the Arts Leeanne Enoch said the collaboration between QPAC and QCGU would build capacity and skills for Queensland students embarking on a career in the arts sector.



"The Queensland Government supports QPAC in forging successful partnerships to leverage strong outcomes for the arts sector and to further secure the future of performing artists in Queensland," Minister Enoch said.



"This partnership delivers on the priorities of Creative Together 2020-2030, the Queensland Government's 10-year roadmap for arts, culture and creativity by activating local places and celebrating our storytellers."

The mutually beneficial partnership extends beyond just the physical space provided by QPAC with plans to explore further opportunities for learning and collaboration for Griffith students and QPAC staff tapping into the expertise and services of both institutions.

"We are approaching this as we always do with Griffith, in a very collaborative manner to ensure the best outcomes for all involved. Just as we aim to deliver remarkable live performance experiences for our audiences, Griffith aims to nurture remarkable graduates," Mr Kotzas said.

"We look forward to seeing the fruits of this partnership end up on stages around Australia and the world for years to come."