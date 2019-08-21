BWW Review: Dealing with Affective Memory and with an Unpublished Libretto CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL (El Chavo - A Musical Tribute) Debuts This Week in Sao Paulo

Professor Girafales' children

photo by Rafael Beck E Zás... Ele está chegando!!! O espetáculo Chaves - Um Tributo Musical já tem sua estreia marcada para o dia 23 de agosto, no Teatro Opus (Shopping Villa-Lobos), em São Paulo. O musical homenageará o gênio da comédia Roberto Gómez Bolaños e todo o seu legado, que diverte e emociona diferentes gerações até hoje.



Esta é a primeira produção dessa natureza endossada e licenciada pelo Grupo Chespirito, e pelo SBT. A montagem promete surpreender os fãs do seriado - e o público em geral - com coreografia original de Gabriel Malo, roteiro inédito da diretora musical Fernanda Maia e direção geral de Zé Henrique de Paula, ambos conhecidos por musicais como Natasha, Pierre e o Grande Cometa de 1812 e Urinal - o musical. O espetáculo será permeado por canções clássicas da série e composições inéditas. Chaves - Um Tributo Musical é apresentado por Ministério da Cidadania e UOL. A realização é de Adriana Del Claro, em parceria com a Move Concerts. (from l to r):Fabiano Augusto (as Roberto Bolaños) and

Mateus Ribeiro (as Chaves)

photo by Rafael Beck O gênio da comédia Roberto Gómez Bolaños conquistou crianças e adultos do mundo inteiro com seu humor simples e carismático, criando personagens que serviram de inspiração para diferentes gerações de atores, comediantes e escritores. Para isso, teve como referência (e homenageou) nomes clássicos da comédia. É possível encontrar registros do artista mexicano compondo esquetes que fazem alusão a humoristas como Charles Chaplin, Jerry Lewis e à dupla Oliver Hardy e Stan Laurel (O Gordo e o Magro).



Foi assim que surgiu a ideia de se criar um roteiro inédito que não apenas trouxesse de volta aquela atmosfera lúdica, inocente e saudosista da vila da série, mas que também desse pitadas da vida de Bolaños e de sua trajetória como um grande mestre das artes cênicas e do clown. (from l to r): Patrick Amstalden (as Professor Girafales), Maria Clara Manesco (as Dona Florinda), Fabiano Augusto (as Roberto Bolaños), Mateus Ribeiro (as Chaves), André Pottes (as Seu Madruga), Andrezza Massei (as Dona Clotilde) and Ettore Verissimo (as Sr. Barriga)

(seated): Diego Velloso (as Quico) and Carol Costa (as Chiquinha)

photo by Rafael Beck Mesmo não se tratando de um "episódio do Chaves transposto para os palcos", e sim de uma homenagem com uma história inédita, o musical irá reproduzir fielmente o cenário mais conhecido da carreira de Bolaños - a Vila do Chaves -, com curadoria do Grupo Chespirito e SBT, para envolver o público ainda mais na memória afetiva do mundo do seriado. Além de Chaves, muitos outros personagens icônicos estarão no palco do Teatro Opus e o público irá se deliciar com as presepadas de Seu Madruga, Quico, Chiquinha, Sr. Barriga, entre outros. Os espectadores também podem esperar boas surpresas durante as apresentações. Os ingressos estão disponíveis para venda pelo site uhuu.com e bilheterias do Teatro Opus e Teatro Bradesco, e custão entre R$37,50 e R$140. Chaves' townhouse neighborhood recriated to the stage

photo by Rafael Beck .SOBRE A SÉRIE:

Há mais de 45 anos em exibição no México, Chaves é um case de sucesso mundial, com transmissões na Itália, França, Coréia do Sul, Colômbia, Chile, Venezuela, Argentina, Peru, Panamá, Porto Rico e Estados Unidos. No Brasil, os episódios completarão 35 anos no ar em agosto; e são, atualmente, exibidos nos canais SBT e Multishow. .ELENCO:

MATEUS RIBEIRO - CHAVES

ANDREZZA MASSEI (participação especial) - DONA CLOTILDE

PATRICK AMSTALDEN (ator convidado) - PROFESSOR GIRAFALES

MARIA CLARA MANESCO - DONA FLORINDA

FABIANO AUGUSTO - ROBERTO BOLAÑOS

CAROL COSTA - CHIQUINHA

DIEGO VELLOSO - QUICO

ANDRÉ POTTES - SEU MADRUGA

ETTORE VERISSIMO - SR. BARRIGA

MILTON FILHO - PALHAÇO BENJAMIN

LARISSA LANDIM - PALHAÇA PATINETE E COVER DE CHIQUINHA

NAY FERNANDES - PALHAÇA PAÇOQUINHA E COVER DE D. FLORINDA E D. CLOTILDE

DANTE PACCOLA - PALHAÇO DR. ZAMBETA E COVER DE CHAVES

DAVI NOVAES - PALHAÇO TUFO E COVER BOLAÑOS E SR. BARRIGA

LUCAS DRUMMOND - PALHAÇO TATUZINHO E COVER DE CHAVES E ROBERTO BOLAÑOS

MARCELO VASQUEZ - PALHAÇO FORMIGA E COVER DE GIRAFALES

THIAGO CARREIRA - PALHAÇO WLADIMIR E COVER DE QUICO E SEU MADRUGA photo by Andy Santana .FICHA TÉCNICA:

DIREÇÃO GERAL: ZÉ HENRIQUE DE PAULA

TEXTO E DIREÇÃO MUSICAL: FERNANDA MAIA

PREPARADORA DE ELENCO: INÊS ARANHA

COORDENAÇÃO DE PRODUÇÃO: TATIANA VÉLIZ LOBOS

PRODUÇÃO EXECUTIVA: CLÁUDIA MIRANDA / RODRIGO BURGESE

ASSISTÊNCIA DE DIREÇÃO MUSICAL E PREPARAÇÃO VOCAL: RAFAEL MIRANDA

COREOGRAFIA: GABRIEL MALO

ASSISTENCIA DE COREOGRAFIA: BIA FREITAS

CENOGRAFIA: ERON REIGOTA E BRUNO ANSELMO

ASSISTÊNCIA DE CENOGRAFIA: JOÃO PAULO OLIVEIRA

CENOGRAFIA FOYER: CESAR COSTA

FIGURINOS: FÁBIO NAMATAME

CAMAREIRAS: MARISA HIODO

ILUMINAÇÃO: FRAN BARROS

ASSISTENTE DE ILUMINAÇÃO, PROGRAMAÇÃO E OPERAÇÃO DE LUZ: TULIO PEZZONI

DESIGN E OPERAÇÃO DE SOM: JOÃO BARACHO

STAGE MANAGER: JOÃO PAULO OLIVEIRA

MARKETING E PLANEJAMENTO: ANNE CRUNFLI

PROJETOS INCENTIVADOS: MALAGODI PROJETOS CULTURAIS

FINANCEIRA/ ADM: DANIELA FIGUEIREDO

DIRETORA COMERCIAL: SIMONE CARNEIRO

DIRETOR DE ARTE: GUSTAVO PERRELLA

ASSESSORIA DE IMPRENSA: AGÊNCIA TAGA

MÍDIAS SOCIAIS: GUMMA CREATIVE CONSULTING, AGÊNCIA TAGA

FOTOGRAFIA: STEPHAN SOLON e RAFAEL BECK

CONSULTORIA: ANTONIO FELIPE PURCINO E GUSTAVO BERRIEL

ASSESSORIA DE REDES SOCIAIS: CRISTINA BORDINHAO, ISABELA LEITE, JACQUELINE PLENSACK VIANA

PRODUÇÃO GERAL: ADRIANA DEL CLARO

REALIZAÇÃO: ADRIANA DEL CLARO E MOVE CONCERTS, MINISTÉRIO DA CIDADANIA- SECRETARIA ESPECIAL DA CULTURA E GOVERNO FEDERAL Chaves' Company

photo by Andy Santana

Maria Clara Manesco (as Dona Florinda)

photo by Rafael Beck





Mateus Ribeiro (as Chaves), Diego Velloso (as Quico) and

Carol Costa (as Chiquinha)

photo by Rafael Beck Andrezza Massei (as Dona Clotilde)

and André Pottes (as Seu Madruga)

photo by Rafael Beck