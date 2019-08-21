BWW Review: Dealing with Affective Memory and with an Unpublished Libretto CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL (El Chavo - A Musical Tribute) Debuts This Week in Sao Paulo
The show will pay a beautiful tribute to Roberto Gómez Bolaños and his most famous creation, our dear El Chavo, in a great production in the best Broadway style.
The staging promises to surprise fans of the show - and the general public - with original choreography by Gabriel Malo, unpublished libretto by music director Fernanda Maia and direction by Zé Henrique de Paula.
Chaves - Um Tributo Musical has its premiere scheduled for August 23 at Teatro Opus (Shopping Villa-Lobos), in São Paulo.
