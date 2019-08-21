BWW Review: Dealing with Affective Memory and with an Unpublished Libretto CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL (El Chavo - A Musical Tribute) Debuts This Week in Sao Paulo

Aug. 21, 2019  

BWW Review: Dealing with Affective Memory and with an Unpublished Libretto CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL (El Chavo - A Musical Tribute) Debuts This Week in Sao PauloThe show will pay a beautiful tribute to Roberto Gómez Bolaños and his most famous creation, our dear El Chavo, in a great production in the best Broadway style.

The staging promises to surprise fans of the show - and the general public - with original choreography by Gabriel Malo, unpublished libretto by music director Fernanda Maia and direction by Zé Henrique de Paula.
Chaves - Um Tributo Musical has its premiere scheduled for August 23 at Teatro Opus (Shopping Villa-Lobos), in São Paulo.

Professor Girafales' children
photo by Rafael Beck

E Zás... Ele está chegando!!! O espetáculo Chaves - Um Tributo Musical já tem sua estreia marcada para o dia 23 de agosto, no Teatro Opus (Shopping Villa-Lobos), em São Paulo. O musical homenageará o gênio da comédia Roberto Gómez Bolaños e todo o seu legado, que diverte e emociona diferentes gerações até hoje.

Esta é a primeira produção dessa natureza endossada e licenciada pelo Grupo Chespirito, e pelo SBT. A montagem promete surpreender os fãs do seriado - e o público em geral - com coreografia original de Gabriel Malo, roteiro inédito da diretora musical Fernanda Maia e direção geral de Zé Henrique de Paula, ambos conhecidos por musicais como Natasha, Pierre e o Grande Cometa de 1812 e Urinal - o musical. O espetáculo será permeado por canções clássicas da série e composições inéditas. Chaves - Um Tributo Musical é apresentado por Ministério da Cidadania e UOL. A realização é de Adriana Del Claro, em parceria com a Move Concerts.

(from l to r):Fabiano Augusto (as Roberto Bolaños) and
Mateus Ribeiro (as Chaves)
photo by Rafael Beck

O gênio da comédia Roberto Gómez Bolaños conquistou crianças e adultos do mundo inteiro com seu humor simples e carismático, criando personagens que serviram de inspiração para diferentes gerações de atores, comediantes e escritores. Para isso, teve como referência (e homenageou) nomes clássicos da comédia. É possível encontrar registros do artista mexicano compondo esquetes que fazem alusão a humoristas como Charles Chaplin, Jerry Lewis e à dupla Oliver Hardy e Stan Laurel (O Gordo e o Magro).

Foi assim que surgiu a ideia de se criar um roteiro inédito que não apenas trouxesse de volta aquela atmosfera lúdica, inocente e saudosista da vila da série, mas que também desse pitadas da vida de Bolaños e de sua trajetória como um grande mestre das artes cênicas e do clown.

(from l to r): Patrick Amstalden (as Professor Girafales), Maria Clara Manesco (as Dona Florinda), Fabiano Augusto (as Roberto Bolaños), Mateus Ribeiro (as Chaves), André Pottes (as Seu Madruga), Andrezza Massei (as Dona Clotilde) and Ettore Verissimo (as Sr. Barriga)
(seated): Diego Velloso (as Quico) and Carol Costa (as Chiquinha)
photo by Rafael Beck

Mesmo não se tratando de um "episódio do Chaves transposto para os palcos", e sim de uma homenagem com uma história inédita, o musical irá reproduzir fielmente o cenário mais conhecido da carreira de Bolaños - a Vila do Chaves -, com curadoria do Grupo Chespirito e SBT, para envolver o público ainda mais na memória afetiva do mundo do seriado. Além de Chaves, muitos outros personagens icônicos estarão no palco do Teatro Opus e o público irá se deliciar com as presepadas de Seu Madruga, Quico, Chiquinha, Sr. Barriga, entre outros. Os espectadores também podem esperar boas surpresas durante as apresentações.

Os ingressos estão disponíveis para venda pelo site uhuu.com e bilheterias do Teatro Opus e Teatro Bradesco, e custão entre R$37,50 e R$140.

Chaves' townhouse neighborhood recriated to the stage
photo by Rafael Beck

.SOBRE A SÉRIE:
Há mais de 45 anos em exibição no México, Chaves é um case de sucesso mundial, com transmissões na Itália, França, Coréia do Sul, Colômbia, Chile, Venezuela, Argentina, Peru, Panamá, Porto Rico e Estados Unidos. No Brasil, os episódios completarão 35 anos no ar em agosto; e são, atualmente, exibidos nos canais SBT e Multishow.

.ELENCO:
MATEUS RIBEIRO - CHAVES
ANDREZZA MASSEI (participação especial) - DONA CLOTILDE
PATRICK AMSTALDEN (ator convidado) - PROFESSOR GIRAFALES
MARIA CLARA MANESCO - DONA FLORINDA
FABIANO AUGUSTO - ROBERTO BOLAÑOS
CAROL COSTA - CHIQUINHA
DIEGO VELLOSO - QUICO
ANDRÉ POTTES - SEU MADRUGA
ETTORE VERISSIMO - SR. BARRIGA
MILTON FILHO - PALHAÇO BENJAMIN
LARISSA LANDIM - PALHAÇA PATINETE E COVER DE CHIQUINHA
NAY FERNANDES - PALHAÇA PAÇOQUINHA E COVER DE D. FLORINDA E D. CLOTILDE
DANTE PACCOLA - PALHAÇO DR. ZAMBETA E COVER DE CHAVES
DAVI NOVAES - PALHAÇO TUFO E COVER BOLAÑOS E SR. BARRIGA
LUCAS DRUMMOND - PALHAÇO TATUZINHO E COVER DE CHAVES E ROBERTO BOLAÑOS
MARCELO VASQUEZ - PALHAÇO FORMIGA E COVER DE GIRAFALES
THIAGO CARREIRA - PALHAÇO WLADIMIR E COVER DE QUICO E SEU MADRUGA

photo by Andy Santana

.FICHA TÉCNICA:
DIREÇÃO GERAL: ZÉ HENRIQUE DE PAULA
TEXTO E DIREÇÃO MUSICAL: FERNANDA MAIA
PREPARADORA DE ELENCO: INÊS ARANHA
COORDENAÇÃO DE PRODUÇÃO: TATIANA VÉLIZ LOBOS
PRODUÇÃO EXECUTIVA: CLÁUDIA MIRANDA / RODRIGO BURGESE
ASSISTÊNCIA DE DIREÇÃO MUSICAL E PREPARAÇÃO VOCAL: RAFAEL MIRANDA
COREOGRAFIA: GABRIEL MALO
ASSISTENCIA DE COREOGRAFIA: BIA FREITAS
CENOGRAFIA: ERON REIGOTA E BRUNO ANSELMO
ASSISTÊNCIA DE CENOGRAFIA: JOÃO PAULO OLIVEIRA
CENOGRAFIA FOYER: CESAR COSTA
FIGURINOS: FÁBIO NAMATAME
CAMAREIRAS: MARISA HIODO
ILUMINAÇÃO: FRAN BARROS
ASSISTENTE DE ILUMINAÇÃO, PROGRAMAÇÃO E OPERAÇÃO DE LUZ: TULIO PEZZONI
DESIGN E OPERAÇÃO DE SOM: JOÃO BARACHO
STAGE MANAGER: JOÃO PAULO OLIVEIRA
MARKETING E PLANEJAMENTO: ANNE CRUNFLI
PROJETOS INCENTIVADOS: MALAGODI PROJETOS CULTURAIS
FINANCEIRA/ ADM: DANIELA FIGUEIREDO
DIRETORA COMERCIAL: SIMONE CARNEIRO
DIRETOR DE ARTE: GUSTAVO PERRELLA
ASSESSORIA DE IMPRENSA: AGÊNCIA TAGA
MÍDIAS SOCIAIS: GUMMA CREATIVE CONSULTING, AGÊNCIA TAGA
FOTOGRAFIA: STEPHAN SOLON e RAFAEL BECK
CONSULTORIA: ANTONIO FELIPE PURCINO E GUSTAVO BERRIEL
ASSESSORIA DE REDES SOCIAIS: CRISTINA BORDINHAO, ISABELA LEITE, JACQUELINE PLENSACK VIANA
PRODUÇÃO GERAL: ADRIANA DEL CLARO
REALIZAÇÃO: ADRIANA DEL CLARO E MOVE CONCERTS, MINISTÉRIO DA CIDADANIA- SECRETARIA ESPECIAL DA CULTURA E GOVERNO FEDERAL

Chaves' Company
photo by Andy Santana


Acompanhe as novidades de "Chaves - Um Tributo Musical" nas redes sociais:
Instagram | Facebook

Patrick Amstalden (as Professor Girafales) and
Maria Clara Manesco (as Dona Florinda)
photo by Rafael Beck




Mateus Ribeiro (as Chaves), Diego Velloso (as Quico) and
Carol Costa (as Chiquinha)
photo by Rafael Beck
Andrezza Massei (as Dona Clotilde)
and André Pottes (as Seu Madruga)
photo by Rafael Beck

SERVIÇO:

CHAVES - UM TRIBUTO MUSICAL
Apresentado por Ministério da Cidadania e UOL


Realização: Adriana Del Claro e Move Concerts

Estreia: 23 de agosto de 2019

Sessões:
Sexta-feira, 21h
Sábado, 16h e 20h
Domingo, 15h e 19h

Duração: 120 minutos (com 15 minutos de intervalo)
Classificação: Livre

Teatro Opus
4º Piso do Shopping Villa-Lobos
Av. das Nações Unidas, 4777 - Alto de Pinheiros - São Paulo, SP - https://www.teatroopus.com.br

INGRESSOS

Sexta-feira, 21h

Setor

Valor

Meia-Entrada

Plateia Baixa Lateral

R$ 110,00

R$ 55,00

Plateia Alta
Plateia 2ª alta
Plateia Premium

R$ 90,00
R$ 75,00
R$120,00

R$ 45,00
R$ 37,50
R$ 60,00

Balcão Nobre

R$ 75,00

R$ 37,50


Sábado, 16h e 20h e domingo 15h e 19h

Setor

Valor

Meia-Entrada

Plateia Baixa Lateral

R$ 120,00

R$ 60,00

Plateia Alta
Plateia 2ª alta
Plateia Premium

R$ 110,00
R$ 75,00
R$140,00

R$ 55,00
R$ 37,50
R$ 70,00

Balcão Nobre

R$ 75,00

R$ 37,50


* Descontos não cumulativos com meia entrada e outras promoções, limitado até 200 ingressos de cada sessão/espetáculo.
** Política de venda de ingressos com desconto: as compras poderão ser realizadas nos canais de vendas oficiais físicos, mediante apresentação de documentos que comprovem a condição de beneficiário. Nas compras realizadas pelo site e/ou call center, a comprovação deverá ser feita no ato da retirada do ingresso na bilheteria e no acesso à casa de espetáculo.
*** A lei da meia-entrada mudou: agora o benefício é destinado a 40% dos ingressos disponíveis para venda por apresentação. Veja abaixo quem têm direito a meia-entrada e os tipos de comprovações oficiais em São Paulo:
- IDOSOS (com idade igual ou superior a 60 anos) mediante apresentação de documento de identidade oficial com foto.
- ESTUDANTES mediante apresentação da Carteira de Identificação Estudantil (CIE) nacionalmente padronizada, em modelo único, emitida pela ANPG, UNE, UBES, entidades estaduais e municipais, Diretórios Centrais dos Estudantes, Centros e Diretórios Acadêmicos. Mais informações: www.documentodoestudante.com.br
- PESSOAS COM DEFICIÊNCIA E ACOMPANHANTES mediante apresentação do cartão de Benefício de Prestação Continuada da Assistência Social da Pessoa com Deficiência ou de documento emitido pelo Instituto Nacional do Seguro Social (INSS), que ateste a aposentadoria de acordo com os critérios estabelecidos na Lei Complementar nº 142, de 8 de maio de 2013. No momento de apresentação, esses documentos deverão estar acompanhados de documento de identidade oficial com foto.
- JOVENS PERTENCENTES A FAMÍLIAS DE BAIXA RENDA (com idades entre 15 e 29 anos) mediante apresentação da Carteira de Identidade Jovem que será emitida pela Secretaria Nacional de Juventude a partir de 31 de março de 2016, acompanhada de documento de identidade oficial com foto.
- JOVENS COM ATÉ 15 ANOS mediante apresentação de documento de identidade oficial com foto.
- DIRETORES, COORDENADORES PEDAGÓGICOS, SUPERVISORES E TITULARES DE CARGOS DO QUADRO DE APOIO DAS ESCOLAS DAS REDES ESTADUAL E MUNICIPAIS mediante apresentação de carteira funcional emitida pela Secretaria da Educação de São Paulo ou holerite acompanhado de documento oficial com foto.
- PROFESSORES DA REDE PÚBLICA ESTADUAL E DAS REDES MUNICIPAIS DE ENSINO mediante apresentação de carteira funcional emitida pela Secretaria da Educação de São Paulo ou holerite acompanhado de documento oficial com foto.
**** Caso os documentos necessários não sejam apresentados ou não comprovem a condição
do beneficiário no momento da compra e retirada dos ingressos ou acesso ao teatro, será exigido o pagamento do complemento do valor do ingresso.

ATENÇÃO: Não será permitida a entrada após o início do espetáculo.

CANAIS DE VENDAS OFICIAIS:
Site: www.uhuu.com
Atendimento: falecom@uhuu.com

Bilheteria Teatro Opus 4º Piso do Shopping Villa-Lobos
Av. das Nações Unidas, 4777 - Alto de Pinheiros - São Paulo, SP.
De terça a domingo, das 12h às 20h.



