Zak Loy, Jeffrey Foucault, Jonatha Brooke, And Ronnie Baker Brooks Announced at Spire Center

The Spire Center for Performing Arts announced three new shows. Lead Guitarist of the band +LīVE+ Zak Loy takes his first solo round of shows with a set at the Spire Center on September 4. Singer-songwriter Jeffrey Foucault will play on October 17 and Massachusetts own guitarist and folk singer Jonatha Brooke will perform on October 24. Chicago Blues guitarist and three-time Blues Music Award winner Ronnie Baker Brooks will play on October 31. Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 28 at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org.

WIth over 25 years in the music business as a guitarist, songwriter, collaborator and producer, Zak Loy is releasing his first solo record called “Dinero.” Loy had his first national success with the band “ALPHA REV” after releasing albums on Hollywood Records and Kirtland Records, achieving 2 top 10 Triple A radio singles with “New Morning” and “Sing Loud”. In 2013, Zak became the lead guitarist, sideman collaborator for the lead singer of the band +LīVE+ - ED Kowalczyk. He has worked closely with Ed ever since, joining +LīVE+ in 2016 for the “reunion years” and as of 2022 Zak became the lead guitarist, co-writer, music director and producer of +LīVE+.

In two decades on the road, Jeffrey Foucault has become one of the most distinctive voices in American music, refining a sound instantly recognizable for its simplicity and emotional power. With a string of critically acclaimed studio albums he's built a brick-and-mortar international touring career and a devoted following, one that includes luminaries like Van Dyke Parks, Greil Marcus, and Don Henley. Last September, Foucault released THE UNIVERSAL FIRE (Fluff & Gravy, 9/6/24), his first album of entirely new material since 2018. A series of high-voltage performances cut live in one room, the album is both a working wake– Foucault lost his Best Friend and drummer Billy Conway to cancer in 2021– and a meditation on the nature of beauty, artifact, and loss.

Jonatha Brooke is what happens when literate songwriting meets fearless innovation, a singular voice in modern music whose work is as much chamber poetry as it is folk-pop. Trained in the rigor of classical composition yet born with a Broadway-bound belt and a novelist's eye for character, she weaves deeply personal narratives with a rare melodic sophistication. From her early days with The Story to her solo triumphs, Brooke has quietly carved a niche where the emotional intelligence of Joni Mitchell meets the musical wit of Stephen Sondheim, all wrapped in a voice that aches, sparkles, and soars, often within the same phrase. Brooke has not only penned a poignant, one-woman musical ("My Mother Has 4 Noses"), but she has also collaborated with luminaries like Katy Perry, Joe Sample, and the late Woody Guthrie, whose unpublished lyrics she set to music with the reverence of a curator and the daring of a jazz improviser.

Ronnie Baker Brooks is one of today's most electrifying blues artists—an acclaimed guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter carrying the torch of Chicago blues into the future. The son of Blues Hall of Famer Lonnie Brooks, Ronnie Baker Brooks grew up learning directly from legends like B.B. King, koko Taylor, and Albert Collins. His playing is steeped in tradition but infused with rock, funk, and soul, creating a sound that's both timeless and forward-looking. His latest album, Blues In My DNA (Alligator Records), won three 2025 Blues Music Awards, including Contemporary Blues Artist and Album of the Ye/ar. Produced by Grammy-winner Jim Gaines, the record is a deeply personal and powerful work that showcases Ronnie's scorching guitar solos, emotive vocals, and masterful storytelling. With high-energy performances and a legacy rooted in authenticity, Ronnie Baker Brooks continues to define what contemporary blues can be.

Other upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Les Sampou on June 26, Floydian Trip on June 27, The Fat City Band on June 28, Comedy with Mike Koutrobis on July 25, Zeppelin Reimagined on July 26, and Sunday Serenades: Branden & James on July 29.

Tickets go on sale Saturday, June 28 at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and at public lots near the venue.

